Ironmouse passes Kai Cenat & Jynxzi to become most subbed Twitch streamer

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has become the most-subbed Twitch streamer yet again, surpassing Kai Cenat by over 80,000 subscribers.

Over the last few years, quite a few Twitch streamers have taken the trophy home after becoming the creator with the most active subscriptions on their channel.

Kai Cenat, Ninja, Ludwig, and even Jynxzi have amassed over 150,000 subs on their channel at one point, with Kai Cenat holding the all-time record at over 300k.

VShojo VTuber Ironmouse became the latest to bring home the title of most subscribed Twitch streamer during their 2024 subathon that’s lasted more than 23 days.

At the time of writing, Ironmouse’s stream says she has 185,182 active subscribers on her channel, which is over 80,000 more than Twitch star Kai Cenat who has over 101k, according to Twitchtracker.

VShojo / Pexels

Right behind Kai are up-and-coming streamers Jynxzi and CaseOh, with 100k and 74k, respectively. Rounding out the top 5 is Hasan with 69k.

While this is a massive achievement in its own right, it’s not quite Ironmouse’s own subscriber record. The VTuber reached 205,488 subscribers following her subathon to raise money for The Immune Deficiency Foundation in June 2023.

With just over 20,000 subs to go before surpassing her previous all-time record, fans are excited to see how high she’ll be able to reach before ending the subathon. Who knows: maybe Mouse and her community will go as far as surpassing Ninja’s 269,154 sub-record or Ludwig’s 283,066.

Her subathon hasn’t been done all at home, either. During TwitchCon 2024, Ironmouse switched to IRL streaming from the San Diego venue, talking to fans from around the world and providing a type of content that you don’t usually see from a VTuber.

Ironmouse has had to deal with a few issues during the stream, however. In early September, YouTube suspended her VOD channel due to copyright strikes, and her main account was taken down just under two weeks later.

On September 23, however, the VTuber revealed that YouTube reinstated both accounts after she brought a legal team in to investigate what was happening.