Steam’s most popular VR headset just got a permanent price drop

Meta’s most popular VR headset, the Quest 2, has gotten yet another permanent price drop to $199, making it one of the most affordable VR headsets currently on the market

VR Headsets come in all shapes and sizes, from dedicated PCVR headsets with massive resolutions to lower-powered mobile alternatives. But, among them all, Meta’s Quest lineup of headsets is the most popular among the average user, according to Steam’s March 2024 hardware survey.

According to Valve’s monthly survey, which polls the setups of millions of PC players, the Meta Quest 2 is the most popular VR headset, with the Valve Index and Meta Quest 3 trailing behind. But, it could grow even further in popularity, thanks to a new price cut.

On April 18, 2024, Meta announced that the 128 GB Quest 2’s price would be permanently slashed to $199.99 from $249.99. For anyone looking to pick up the four-year-old headset, you can also find that the accessories for the headset are also available at a newly discounted price.

With rumors of the Meta Quest 3 Lite surfacing, Meta could be planning to get rid of any oversupply of the Quest 2 before their new headset makes it to market. Oversupply issues at retailers can occasionally put stores under pressure, as they can’t take more stock until the supply of the older models is depleted.

Oversupply has been a concern for other popular companies in the past, with a prime example being Nvidia dropping the price of its 30-series graphics cards in 2022 before the launch of the RTX 40-series GPUs.

The Quest 3 Lite is rumored to be released in Fall 2024, meaning Meta will very likely continue to discount the Quest 2 and its accessories before inevitably discontinuing it once stock runs dry.