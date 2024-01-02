Meta Quest 2 price permanently reduced to its lowest ever

Meta has slashed the retail price of the Quest 2 virtual reality headset after the launch of Quest 3. This is Quest 2’s lowest price ever.

Following the launch of the Quest 3 virtual reality headset, Meta has permanently reduced the price of the Meta Quest 2 headset.

As per the official blog post from Meta, the 128GB variant of Quest 2 will now retail at $249.99, while the 256GB version will sell at $299. This marks a permanent reduction of $50 on both variants.

The company said:

“We could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring more people into the community.

“That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1.”

Though the headset was selling at this price during the Black Friday sales, the new retail price means that the headset might be available at a cheaper price point in future deals.

Not just the Quest 2, even its accessories are now cheaper

The Quest 2 has been one of the company’s most affordable and highest-selling VR headsets. Now that its successor is out and doing decently well, Meta has also made the Quest 2 accessories cheaper than ever before.

The Elite Strap with battery has dropped from $120 to $90. The regular Elite Strap, priced at $60, will now retail for $50.

The carrying case is now priced at $45 compared to its original price of $60, the Active Pack is now $60, and the Quest 2 Fit Pack price falls from $50 to $40.

With the number of VR games, applications, and other popular titles already working on Quest 2, this price reduction will only help democratize the technology. Moreover, Meta also gets to clear the stocks and restructure its product lineup.

