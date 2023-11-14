Meta Quest 2 VR headset gets huge price cut before Black Friday

If you are looking to dip your toes into the world of standalone VR, then the Meta Quest 2 has got a price drop all the way down to $250 for the rest of the year.

The current hype in VR spaces is for the recently released Meta Quest 3 and the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. But not everyone is prepared to shell out for the newest system, even if they have an interest in a VR system.

To entice more users into the VR ecosystem, Meta has dropped the price of its previous generation, the Meta Quest 2. This discount appears on the Meta Store as well as all retailers supported by Meta. The 128GB model has been dropped down to $350, a $50 price cut. The 256Gb model has also lost $50 off the list price, bringing it down to $300.

According to UploadVR, Meta has confirmed that the discounts will last until the end of December 31, 2023.

Quest 2 is half the price of successor

It was three years ago that the Meta Quest 2 launched, and it has seen something of a bumpy road. The original base version came with only 64GB of storage, and cost $300, with the 256GB model available for $400. With the introduction of the replacement 128GB base model however, the price was raised to $400 for the base model, and $500 for the 256GB version, a move that had a detrimental effect on sales figures.

The current discount means that the Meta Quest 2 can be bought for just under half the price of a Quest 3, with the same amount of internal storage. The Quest 2 lacks some features and has a less powerful processor than its bigger brother, but supports all the same software, so with this price cut it might be an attractive option for budget-conscious VR enthusiasts.

