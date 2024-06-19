Meta Quest Pro 2: Everything we know so far

The Meta Quest Pro 2 is rumored to be the successor to the high-end Quest Pro, originally released in 2022. Two years on, we’ve gathered everything we know about a potential successor.

The Meta Quest 3 headset has been successful for Meta. It managed to draw people back into the VR ecosystem by providing a wireless experience with plenty of high-quality apps and games at a reasonable price.

The Meta Quest Pro, meanwhile, has not received the same level of attention that the Quest 3 has from consumers or developers. However, the launch of the Apple Vision Pro has reignited interest in the high-end VR market.

According to a report by Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu of The Information, Meta is having another crack at making a high-end standalone headset with the Quest Pro 2.

Meta Quest Pro 2 design

The Quest Pro 2 project is codenamed ‘La Jolla’ internally at Meta and work on the project has been ongoing since November 2023. According to a leaked hardware roadmap (via UploadVR), La Jolla is the successor to the original, and far less ambitious candidate for the Quest Pro 2.

The roadmap specifies that the Quest Pro 2 would retain the rear battery design of the original Quest Pro. Other details have not yet been specified.

Meta Quest Pro 2 specs

The date of November 2023 is significant, as this is when Meta executives met with representatives from the Display Divisions of Samsung and LG. This meeting was regarding supplying OLED and MicroLED microdisplays for future VR and AR devices.

Microsdiplays are capable of producing higher resolutions for headsets thanks to the higher pixel densities. In addition, this type of display is smaller than traditional VR headset displays, potentially allowing for smaller and lighter designs.

It is unknown if Samsung or LG are involved in the La Jolla Quest Pro 2 project, but Meta’s VP of VR Mark Rabkin reportedly said: “We want to make it a higher resolution for work use and really nail work, text and things like that.” This suggests that higher resolutions are the goal, so a microdisplay would be a good fit.

Meta Quest Pro 2 features

The leaked roadmap further specified that the Quest Pro 2 would utilize Codec Avatars. These are an attempt by Meta to improve remote communication by creating convinced photorealistic avatars. These avatars can be controlled in real-time using VR headsets equipped with face-tracking sensors.

Meta has been working on the Codec Avatars project since 2019. In addition, in January 2024 references to Codec Avatars were discovered within the publicly released Quest firmware. This suggests the project is still in active development.

it is likely to be some time before we see any sort of product launch. LG is said to have scaled back work on the Meta and LG headset project after some differences of opinion.

According to UploadVR, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has also said that while the company is making progress on Codec Avatars, the project is still years away from being in a shippable state.

Overall, this suggests that the Quest Pro 2 will not see store shelves until 2025 at the very earliest.

Is Meta Quest Pro 2 real?

Meta has not made any official announcements about the headset, so nothing has been confirmed.

However, there have been multiple credible leaks about the project now, which suggests that the Quest Pro 2, or something much like it, is indeed being worked on. The Pro 2 is not the only rumored headset that meta is working on, as a budget-friendly Quest 3S is also rumored to be in the works.