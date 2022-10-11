Meta Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals 2022: VR headset deals

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for the best Meta / Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals in 2022? We’re going to be rounding up the best offers to grab you the best deal right here.

After a completely bizarre change in price towards the end of its life, the Oculus Quest 2 still stands supreme as the go-to choice for VR headsets. However, even with the price increase and the continued begging from Mark Zuckerberg to use it, the Quest 2 is one of our top recommended headsets.

We’re expecting the Quest 2 to get dropped to its original price, but not much lower. Stores purchasing the headset will probably be on tighter margins, thus leading to the potential for disappointment this Black Friday.

Don’t worry though, as we’re going to keep our eyes out for the best deals across Best Buy, Amazon, and more this holiday season.

Quest 2 Black Friday deals: What to expect

The Quest 2 is one of the most popular headsets around, and we expect that the popular VR headset will be discounted to its original MSRP, if not slightly lower. Right now, there are no Quest 2 deals out there. But, as soon as we hear more, we’ll be sure to update this page.

VR headset Black Friday Deals: Valve Index, HTC Vive & more

Outside of Quest 2, we’re fully anticipating to see not that big of a sale on Valve’s Index. The Seattle-based company has no reason to drop the prices on a piece of hardware you can’t actually get anywhere else.

However, HTC is still around, and yes, the once glorious phone maker is now reduced to the third or fourth choice for VR. Between the Cosmos and the Pro 2, the Vive brand still is a strong choice – especially around the holiday season.

HTC regularly slashes the prices of their headsets below the RRP. We’re again, expecting these to come down in price, seeing as there are other refreshes on the horizon for the brand.

Other than this, Sony’s PSVR is getting its hotly anticipated sequel and the older version is still going to be required to be around your house. The old games won’t work on the new headset and vice-versa. Get around the choices made by corporate overlords by filling your house with more plastic, because it will absolutely get a price cut.

