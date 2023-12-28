Nvidia RTX 4070 & 4080 Super leaks out from Gigabyte and MSI

Details have emerged regarding the custom models of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super models from both MSI and Gigabyte, further fuelling rumors of a January launch for the refreshed cards.

There have been several rumors regarding the supposedly upcoming Super refresh of Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series of graphics cards, and a new leak regarding the custom designs of those cards from MSI and Gigabyte seems likely to confirm for many people that those new cards are set to be officially announced very soon.

Article continues after ad

There is still no official confirmation on a Founders Edition model for the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, or RTX 4080 Super, instead hardware suppliers such as MSI and Gigabyte have been hard at work on their own versions of these cards, with some already listed by certain retailers.

Article continues after ad

Gigabyte and MSI prepare for 40 Super launch

According to WCCFTech, both companies have plans for Triple and Dual fan designs. Gigabyte has divided its lines between the AORUS Master, AERO, Gaming, Eagle, Windforce 3X, and Windforce 2X.

Article continues after ad

Leaked information suggests that the 4080 Super will have ten variants, all featuring triple-fan cooling. The 4070 Super will have eleven versions, similarly to the 4080 Super, they will all be triple-fan cooled.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Its most extensive line-up is for the 4070 Super, with a total of 16 versions. Some of these will have dual-fan options suitable for compact PC builds.

MSI

For MSI, the company is planning to release cards in the SUPRIM, Gaming, and Ventus types. The high-end RTX 4080 Super will have SUPRIM, Gaming X, and Ventus 3X versions. The Gaming X variants will come in the ‘Slim’ form factor, which offers a compact option for smaller PCs and is available with a White coloration. The 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super will be available in Gaming X and Ventus 2X types.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Preliminary prices for some MSI models have been listed by a few retailers and are around €837 (about $930) for the MSI Gaming X Slim model of the RTX 4070 Super. These prices are likely to change once the official MSRP is announced, which is expected to happen at Nvidia’s keynote at CES 2024.