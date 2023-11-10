Nvidia GeForce 40-series Super cards accidentally confirmed by Korean retailer

Rumors that Nvidia will soon be announcing the Super refresh for its 40 Series of GPUs seem to have been accidentally confirmed thanks to a Korean retailer.

Despite several leaks across the past couple of weeks, as well as Nvidia’s upcoming announcement of a keynote at CES 2024, doubt still existed over whether the alleged 40 Super series of graphics cards existed. According to a report on Twitter/X, one Korean seller has confirmed the existence of the cards.

According to Twitter user Harukaze5719, a Korean retailer has now confirmed the existence of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super and the RTX 4070 Super. No mention was made of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and no further details such as specs or release date were provided. The same retailer was also previously responsible for leaking the news of the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F prior to release, so has a track record for accurate information.

Does the RTX 4070 Ti Super exist? A Korean store might know

Previously, reliable leaker Kopite7Kimi revealed some tentative specs for the three cards that were said to be upcoming, though expressed doubt over the accuracy of the figures, particularly with regards to the RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Many analysts have doubted the existence of the 4070 Ti Super, noting the name does not fit prior patterns used by Nvidia for its product line.

The 40 Super Series is expected to replace the existing standard models in the product line-up, and some leaks have suggested the cards might be launched at a competitive price point, with retail launches beginning as early as the first quarter of 2024 for the RTX 4080 Super.

While the leakers are relatively trustworthy, it’s still good practice to consider these are all unconfirmed rumors, and should all be taken with a grain of salt.