Nvidia reportedly discontinuing RTX 4070 Ti & 4080 to make room for RTX 40-Super refresh

Amidst persistent rumors that Nvidia will be announcing a Super refresh for its 40 Series, a new report has surfaced that the company is halting production on the standard version of the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti.

In recent weeks most of the focus for Nvidia products has been on leaks regarding the supposedly upcoming announcement of the Super refresh for the 40-Series. More specifically, the 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080, which are all reported to be getting new Super variants. Some analysts have predicted that the Super versions will replace the standard version in the product line-up, and a new rumor has appeared which appears to support this theory.

As reported by VideoCardz, an aggregate new source for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel board partners named Board Channels had a post announcing a discontinuation of two GPUs. According to this post, the inventory cut-off is now in place, and the named graphics cards will no longer be available, starting this quarter. The cards specified are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4080. The post goes on to say that Nvidia has already distributed the last inventory for the specified cards, and board partners are now placing orders for their successors. The successors in question in this instance are the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.

Make way for the incoming Super series

There are a number of reasons to take this report with a grain of salt, however. A number of analysts are still doubting the existence of the RTX 4070 Ti super, including regular Nvidia leaker Kopite7Kimi. In addition, there is often a misunderstanding between what is meant by ‘discontinuation’ and ‘stopping mass production’. These two terms are not interchangeable, but can often be confused, particularly where language barriers are concerned.

It has been noted that Nvidia has previously stopped production on a particular product, only to start it up again at a later date, as happened several times during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. This measure is used when the company needs to adjust the product portfolio, usually to meet some new demand. Even if the news is accurate, it might not be the end of the line for these GPUs.