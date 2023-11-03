Modern Warfare 3 support added in latest AMD GPU driver update

A new AMD driver update features support for Modern Warfare 3, alongside a host of improvements for a range of new titles.

The latest driver for AMD Radeon GPUs is now available, supporting all RDNA GPUs and APUs. Software Adrenaline Edition 23.11.1 driver adds support for four new games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Older Polaris and Vega components are not supported in this release, though AMD says a more feature-limited update is available.

New Radeon Boost profiles and AI support

Alongside game support for Modern Warfare 3, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, The Invincible and JX3 Ultimate. There’s also a Radeon Boost profile support for Alan Wake 2 which also boosts performance, potentially addressing issues with that game reported by some users.

AMD

Improvements and optimizations to DirectML allow for a range of AI apps to be used in conjunction with the GPU, including Stable Diffusion, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, and UL Procyon AI. This driver update should also improve the performance of all modern AMD graphics cards and APUs.

A number of bug fixes are included in the update, such as an issue with menus in Total War: Pharaoh, or problems with the shader cache in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Forza Motorsport. One glaring omission though, is the lack of any update regarding the Radeon Anti-Lag+ feature.

Anti-Lag+ was designed to reduce latency between hardware and games such as Counter-Strike 2, however, some players who utilized the feature found themselves banned as it tripped Valve Anti-Cheat security measures. The response from AMD was to disable the feature, but so far no word has come from the company on when it will reactivate it, or what changes it will make to avoid users getting a VAC ban.