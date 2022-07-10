Robocop Rogue City: Trailers, gameplay and everything we know

Sam Comrie . 3 hours ago

RoboCop: Rogue City is a dystopian first-person shooter from developers Teyon. From trailers to plot, here’s everything you need to know about the new Robocop game.

Developers Teyon are bringing RoboCop back to consoles with RoboCop: Rogue City. Published by Nacon, the Detroit-based shooter will put players into the shoes of Paul Verhoeven’s iconic cyborg.

Here’s everything you need to know about RoboCop: Rogue City.

Contents

RoboCop Rogue City: Is there a release date?

According to developers Teyon, the futuristic FPS will be released in June 2023.

We’ll update this article upon any release date details.

RoboCop Rogue City: What platforms will it be on?

Players looking to get their hands on RoboCop: Rogue City will be able to do so on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. It is yet to be confirmed whether a last-generation version will be released, though it is unlikely.

Robocop Rogue City: Gameplay

RoboCop: Rogue City will take on a first-person shooter style, pitting players directly against criminals across Detroit. By using a mixture of melee combat and weaponry, such as the legendary Auto-9 pistol, players can also use RoboCop’s targeting system to take down enemies with precision.

It is important for the developers to present “first-person shooter gameplay with exploration of Detroit and multiple-choice dialogue.”

RoboCop Rogue City: Trailers

Developers Teyon officially unveiled the game on July 6, 20221. The first gameplay trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City was released on July 7, 2022.

RoboCop Rogue City: What is the game about?

The plot of RoboCop: Rogue City has yet to be fully revealed by the developers, but do know that players will be traversing across Detroit to foil the city’s seedy criminal underworld. While the 1987 classic has spawned multiple sequels, is it unclear whether Teyon will pick up where RoboCop 3 left off.

The third movie saw the villainous corporation OCP finally demolished, allowing Alex Murphy (RoboCop) to enact revenge for the death of his partner Anne Lewis.

Fans of the cult classic franchise will be glad to know that Peter Weller will be reprising his role as Alex Murphy / RoboCop.