Nvidia GeForce Now finally gets Modern Warfare 3 and other CoD titles

Nvidia GeForce Now has just added a selection of Call of Duty games onto its service, including Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with more to come in the future.

Over the last few years, Nvidia has continued to grow its cloud-streaming service, GeForce Now, with upgrades to the service and plenty of new games as well.

On November 16, GeForce Now finally got Xbox Game syncing across platforms as they added a handful of Game Pass titles.

Article continues after ad

Just days later, Nvidia revealed that they’ve added Call of Duty to the service for the first time, including Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone with more to come in the future.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia GeForce Now gets first bundle of Call of Duty games

Nvidia revealed the launch of CoD games on GeForce Now in a blog post on their website alongside a few other updates.

Notably, GFN has finally been updated to include Call of Duty HQ alongside support for Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone right off the bat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To play these games, you must own them on Steam or, in the case of Warzone, have them added to your library.

In another post, Nvidia also revealed that other CoD games will be coming to the service in the near future.

“The Legacy Call of Duty games – Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – which are in the Call of Duty HQ launcher will be added to GeForce NOW later,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The company didn’t reveal when the older games will be added, but given the speed they were able to add Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, it’s safe to say we’ll see them sooner rather than later.

For now, Call of Duty fans will have to keep an eye on Nvidia for any confirmation of when these older titles will make their way to GeForce Now.