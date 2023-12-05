Warzone Season 1 gets massive performance boost as Nvidia adds DLSS 3

Just in time for Warzone Season 1’s launch, Nvidia’s latest driver update is giving the game a massive performance boost with the addition of DLSS 3.

Just weeks after Modern Warfare 3 finally released to the public, Warzone is about to be integrated with the major Season 1 update.

Season 1 of the new Warzone version comes out on December 6, and Nvidia has introduced DLSS 3 and a few other features to the game for the first time.

Adding DLSS 3 will give players a massive performance boost, something that many may believe has been needed for quite some time.

In the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver, Warzone players with Nvidia graphics cards are getting a pretty sizable performance boost.

With the update, Warzone will finally receive DLSS 3, while Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will introduce full Ray Tracing and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction to lobbies – all on December 6, 2023.

DLSS 3 in Warzone will give players a similar boost to performance as DLSS 3 in Modern Warfare 3 already does, which is around twice the FPS under the same settings with the mode disabled.

On top of DLSS 3, Warzone is also getting Nvidia Reflex as a way to reduce latency in the popular Battle Royale as well.

We’ll have to wait for the new update to launch before seeing any real-world numbers, however, but we’ll definitely keep you updated as Nvidia issues more updates to the game.

