Meta Quest VR headsets get new update with some killer features

Meta has launched the new V56 update for its Quest 2 and Pro headsets, bringing a bounty of new features to the hardware.

The Meta Quest 2 and Pro have received a brand new update, V56, which brings a handful of improvements and new features to the VR headsets.

One of the best features is that you can once again stream your gameplay to Facebook directly from the headset. This feature was previously removed from the Quest headsets. The feature will also not be launched immediately. Hopefully, it will make sharing games with Facebook pages much easier.

The company is also increasing the reliability of hand tracking on both Quest 2 and Pro. This includes a 40% latency reduction “in typical usage” and up to 75% when doing fast movements.

Meta adds more accessibility options missing from the Quest 2 and Pro

Aside from the new inclusions, Meta is also improving the general usability of the devices. This also includes some accessibility options like remapping buttons. This is vital for some users for accessibility reasons. But, Meta also comments that “Some apps may still refer to the default button mapping.”

Another step for inclusivity is adding closed captions to “2D apps, videos, and other media.” However, it doesn’t do this for players in multiplayer games.

The company is also adding the ability to keep apps updated while charging the device while powered off. Meta ensures that the microphone and cameras will be off as well. We expect that it will function similarly to the PS5’s rest mode.

There are also some basic additions like a new low battery indicator and the battery life will now display when you power the device down. Meta is also adding Local Dimming to the Quest Pro as an experimental setting.

Meta will be launching this update from July 24, and slowly rolling out the features to users as time goes on.