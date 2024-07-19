Meta teases 2026 debut for next-generation Quest 4 VR headsets

A new report suggests that Meta is planning two versions of the Quest 4 VR headset for release in 2026.

When it comes to VR headsets, much of the attention is focused on the supposedly upcoming Meta Quest 3s. However, it seems that Meta is still looking to the future, with plans for two versions of the Meta Quest 4 already in the works.

The report on Quest 4 came from Wayne Ma and Kalley Huang of The Information. These two are known industry insiders who have provided accurate information about Quest headsets in the past.

Ma and Huang suggested that the Quest 4 has two versions planned, both of which are due for release in 2026. A standard and premium model was specified, having the respective code names of Pismo Low and Pismo High.

Following on from this launch, Meta will allegedly then ship the new high-end Quest headset codenamed La Jolla. This device has been rumored previously and is thought to be the Quest Pro 2.

No specifications on either Quest 4 model were included in the report. Nor has any definitive information been released about the Quest Pro 2.

All we know so far about the Quest Pro 2 is that it will retain the rear battery design from the Quest Pro, and is likely to feature Codec Avatars. This Meta project has been ongoing for some time and offers higher resolution, photo-realistic avatars that can be controlled in real-time.

Code for these Codec Avatars has been spotted in publically available firmware, suggesting active development is taking place.

This early in the product cycle, little else is known about what can be expected from the potential Quest 4 headset. Perhaps if and when the Quest 3S releases we can discern more from its specifications and features.