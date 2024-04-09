Meta Quest 3 update finally gets improved passthrough & highly requested feature

Meta Quest update v64 is rolling out and finally brings a feature to the Quest 3 that many owners have been requesting – lying down mode.

The latest update to the Meta Quest software is very much focused on the Quest 3 headset. It brings a host of improvements and bug fixes, including an improvement in passthrough video quality, support for external microphones, and, most significantly, lying-down mode.

Meta personnel have long said that improvements in the quality of the passthrough are planned for the Quest 3, though this is the first update where these improvements have been implemented. According to the Meta patch notes, the resolution has been improved, making it easier for users to see fine details or small text, such as notifications on a smartphone screen.

The image quality of the passthrough has also received an upgrade. This is intended to improve color, exposure, contrast, and dynamic range. Those using the Quest 3 in lower light conditions should also notice a reduction in the graininess of the video, providing a more comfortable experience for users.

Though the passthrough improvements are considered to be the headline feature of the v64 update, many users will be delighted by the introduction of another feature – the ability to use the Quest 3 headset when lying down. The Quest 2 and Quest Pro received this feature in a previous update, though it was marked as ‘experimental’. Supposedly, the delay was related to how the Quest 3 uses automatic boundaries.

Also included in the update is the option to use an external microphone on Quest 3 video the USB-C port. This can be any mic with a USB-C connector or via a USB-C adaptor. This feature is sure to be welcomed by streamers and those unhappy with the quality of the built-in Quest 3 microphone.