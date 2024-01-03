LG reveals 2024 OLED TV lineup & they look incredible

LG has updated its OLED TV line-up for 2024, just ahead of CES, with the aim to deliver vivid contrast and exceptional brightness compared to previous models.

CES 2024 is just days away, and brands have already started updating their new 2024 product lineups. After unveiling a unique projector, LG announced the refreshed OLED and QNED TV line.

Like most tech products, these new LG TVs offer an iterative update over their predecessors, and those looking for a new product that would break barriers might be slightly disappointed. That said, as an AV enthusiast, there is lots to look out for.

Starting with LG’s OLED TVs, the company has introduced the new B4, C4, G4, and M4 TVs. All these TVs have a slew of updated features like a faster and more powerful processor at their core, sharper and brighter images, and improvements in the audio department.

The LG OLED M4 and G4 TVs are now equipped with the new α11 (pronounced as Alpha 11) AI processor, which the company claims offers a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to their predecessors.

LG

Both the LG G4 and M4 feature a 4K OLED panel with Micro Lens Array technology as well as a massive 97-inch version.

The TVs will come with a wireless Zero Connect Box that eliminates all the cables dangling out of your TV. The OLED M4 is the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission up to 4K 144Hz. Consoles, however, will remain at 4K 120 Hz.

The G4, on the other hand, is designed to be wall-mounted and will sit flush with your wall. Like any traditional TV, it will have several ports, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, each capable of 4K/144Hz, and one designated for eARC audio.

The G4 will be available in five sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch. Meanwhile, the M4, similar to last year’s M3, will come in 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch versions, as well as adding a 65-inch variant.

The LG C4 OLED is ideal for gamers. LG says the new C4 OLEDs will be brighter than their predecessor and come in 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch size variants. The 42- and 48-inch variants will be the most improved and could be slightly brighter than the bigger siblings as well.

Powering the C4 OLED will be an upgraded version of the existing Alpha 9 instead of the Alpha 11 chipset that powers the flagship TVs.

The LG B4 OLED TV will be at the bottom of the hierarchy and powered by an Alpha 8 AI Processor. This entry-level OLED TV from LG will be available in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models.

Pricing and availability

LG

All these OLED TVs from LG will come equipped with LG’s WebOS operating system. Those looking for a Google TV-powered OLED TV from LG might be disappointed.

The availability and pricing of these TVs haven’t been announced yet. If you want to add a new TV to your home entertainment setup, we suggest waiting until the CES is over.