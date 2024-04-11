Research reveals LG smart TVs could be vulnerable to data-thieving hackers

Research reveals that older LG smart TVs with a dated version of webOS might open doors to hackers after your data.

A report from security firm BitDefender states that older LG TVs, have four different bugs that could give hackers access to invasive privileges, which can result in your data being stolen. A total of 91,000 devices are affected.

The vulnerable device models are:

LG43UM7000PLA running webOS 4.9.7 – 5.30.40

OLED55CXPUA running webOS 5.5.0 – 04.50.51

OLED48C1PUB running webOS 6.3.3-442 (kisscurl-kinglake) – 03.36.50

OLED55A23LA running webOS 7.3.1-43 (mullet-mebin) – 03.33.85

According to the researchers, these vulnerabilities impact Smart LG TVs running on WebOS versions 4 through 7. The vulnerability vectors include allowing hackers to install malicious programs and software, add new devices to control the TV, or fully take over the TV remotely.

Once this happens, hackers will not only be able to control the TV but will have access to user data, including email addresses.

The researchers suggested that some vulnerabilities require the TV to be connected to the internet via a LAN cable. However, not all loopholes need a LAN connection to be exploited.

LG has reportedly released a patch to address these vulnerabilities and has advised the owners of these TVs to download and install the software patch. The company has also suggested that users ensure their TVs run on the latest version of webOS.