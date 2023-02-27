JBL Quantum 910 review: Immersive sound & spectacular quality

The JBL Quantum 910 headset is the perfect high-quality option for active gamers, offering immersive sound, powerful noise-canceling, and comfort perfect for long gaming sessions.

With plenty of headset options on the market, picking the correct choice for casual or professional use can be a tricky task. The Razer BlackShark V2 X USB is popular for many gamers, while headsets like the Skullcandy SLYR Pro can also be a solid choice. Each offers a selection of features, including high-quality sound, microphone control, and noise-canceling technology.

But for those who are looking to invest in an expensive headset that does it all, choosing an option with features that are worth the price can take some time and research. This is where JBL brings a competitive and excellent option to rival the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. The JBL Quantum 910 headset can be the solution to obtaining quality sound for competitive gamers or those who need a comfortable and quality over-ear headset for daily use.

Key Specs

Connectivity: 2.4G wireless, 5.2 Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack

Driver diameter: 50mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Compatibility: Wired: PC, PS4/PS5, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac Wireless (JBL QuantumSPHERE 360): PC, PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch, MAC Bluetooth: PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac

Features: JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 sound, Low Latency 2.4 GHz wireless system, Active Noise Canceling.

Price: $299.95

What’s in the box: JBL Quantum 910 headset, 2.4 GHz Wireless dongle, calibration microphone, USB charging cable, 3.5 MM audio cable, boom microphone cover, carrying bag

Design

The setup for the Quantum 910 is similar to the recently-released Quantum 810, you can pop the 2.4 GHz dongle into a console or PC to set up the wireless and Bluetooth, or connect via the audio cable. The headphones will work right out of the box in this manner. However, for those wanting to fully utilize JBL’s spatial audio solution, dubbed “QuantumSPHERE 360”, you’ll need to download the JBL QuantumENGINE application and calibrate the headset.

Admittedly, the setup for the calibration is a bit of a pain. The JBL QuantumENGINE isn’t easy to use and isn’t friendly to those who aren’t familiar with similar applications. You will also need to ensure the area is quiet for the calibration process, or it will need to be repeated several times. This and the need to move the microphone from ear to ear while wearing the headset can be a bit of a nuisance.

When testing the Quantum 910 on the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Razer Edge, we experienced no connectivity issues. It was especially nice on the Nintendo Switch, though using the wireless dongle did feel a bit precarious while in handheld mode, as it connects to the USB-C charging port.

Once set up, you can fully appreciate the study design of the 910s. The thick cushion on the headband and ear pieces is smooth and soft, sitting comfortably without digging in anywhere. I was pleasantly surprised by this, as most headsets pinch my ears.

My only concern with the build is that the plastic slider to adjust the fit feels a bit delicate compared to the solid plastic used for the rest of the headset. When adjusting it, it feels a bit unsteady which is nerve-wracking for such an expensive headset.

Audio Quality

The JBL Quantum 910 headset is a delight for sound quality-enthused users. Whether you are listening to music while working on a project or getting immersed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the surround sound is crisp, clear, and defined. The layering of sound is particularly nice, as background music separates from ambient noise like footsteps, wind, or water.

When listening to music, I did find that the bass could be a bit intense, especially when using the QuantumSPHERE 360 sound. I liked it for certain genres but found it a bit overwhelming when trying out acoustic options. There is an unintuitive EQ present in the app, but it takes a lot of effort to get there, which is one area that JBL could possibly improve on over time.

However, the Active Noise Cancelling is what really makes the sound on this headset pop. With outside noise removed, the immersion of music or gameplay is top-tier. It also helps when making simple phone calls, as the person speaking carries over any outside sound that might be present.

Microphone quality

The most unremarkable aspect of the JBL Quantum 910 headset is the microphone. While the ability to flip the microphone up and out of the way is clever and useful, it doesn’t seem to differ from past JBL headset models. It would have also been great to see a retractable option for the headset, so you could potentially use them while out and about, too.

The foam cover for the mic is handy, but it falls off incredibly easily, which is pretty frustrating. I wish that it fit a bit more firmly, so as to prevent losing it when traveling or when setting it down on the desk for the night.

That said, when used in a 2-hour D&D session, it was reported that the audio was clear and didn’t get garbled. Additionally, the ability to flip it up when taking a drink or snacking on popcorn was both pleasant and likely appreciated by those stuck listening to me.

JBL Quantum 910 vs Sony WF-1000XM4

As a personal fan of earbuds, I was pleasantly surprised by the JBL Quantum 910 headset. When compared to my Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, I found I preferred the JBL headset for both gaming and listening to music at my desk. The comfort of the plush ear foam makes them easy to wear, and less intrusive than an in-ear option.

However, I do think the sound quality of the Sony buds was just a bit better, with warmth to tones that the JBL Quantum 910 seems to lack. It isn’t tinny, but low-range frequencies can get lost in the mix.

Should you buy it?

The JBL Quantum 910 headset is the perfect option for those looking to invest in a high-quality, over-ear headset option. While likely not the best fit for a casual gamer, this headset is great for streamers, long-session gamers, or those who need to spend a lot of time with the headset on.

The verdict – 5/5

The comfort, durability, and sound quality make the Quantum 910 headset worth the price tag, and its use across multiple platforms helps soften the blow. It is truly an excellent combination of usability and comfort.

