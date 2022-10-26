HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless review: Near perfection

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is everything you want in a wireless gaming mouse thanks to its high-quality connectivity and superb build quality, but there are a few caveats.

HyperX launched the wired version of the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse back in 2020 and was met with near-immediate calls for a wireless version as gamers worldwide sang the company’s praises.

The company revealed the Pulsefire Haste Wireless in February of 2022, alongside a highly sought-after white version. We’ve been testing the wireless gaming mouse over the last couple of weeks, and we’re finally ready to tell you why we’re absolutely in love with it.

Key Specs

Weight: 62g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless

Buttons: 6

Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Maximum DPI: 16000

Polling rate: 1000hz

Battery life: up to 100 hours

Features: PTFE Skates, RGB Lighting controllable via HyperX NGENUITY

Price: $79.99

Where to buy: Best Buy

Included in the box: Mouse, USB Wireless receiver, wireless adapter, USB-C charge/data cable, Grip Tape, Extra PTFE skates, Quick Start Guide

Dexerto The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is by far one of the most comfortable mice we’ve used.

Design

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is fairly unassuming. To complement its symmetrical design, you’ll find just six buttons, an RGB-lit scroll wheel, and a plethora of holes to make up its honeycomb design.

As fans of minimalistic branding, we were absolutely ecstatic to find the only branding on the Pulsefire Haste Wireless to be a rather elegantly placed HyperX logo on the right side of the mouse. If you opt to use the included grip tape, the only branding you’ll see on the mouse is the bottom sticker.

The RGB lighting is solely around the opaque scroll wheel, which we quickly found to be just enough lighting to add some spice to our setup without dealing with lower battery life.

HyperX decided on a fairly smooth surface for this mouse, and while we didn’t have any issue with it becoming slippery, we can’t safely say that nobody will have a problem. Luckily, it can quickly be solved by applying the included grip tape to the sides — although we wish they would have color-matched it to the mouse. HyperX could stand to take some notes from Razer’s excellent Deathadder V3 Pro.

The underside of the mouse is fairly simple, with just the common information label, an on/off switch, and a slot to hold the mouse’s wireless receiver for travel and storage.

HyperX rates the battery life on the mouse for “up to 100 hours” without RGB on and we quickly found it to be pretty accurate in our testing, reaching a consistent 90 hours of use with a simple green light illuminating our scroll wheel.

Setting up the mouse is an effortless task, just plug in the wireless receiver (or USB cable, whichever you prefer) and install the HyperX NGENUITY software from the website or the Microsoft Store.

We would have loved to see HyperX include Bluetooth as a wireless option, and perhaps we’ll see it added to future revisions.

HyperX HyperX’s NGENUITY software is among the best available.

Software

We’ve seen time and time again that a keyboard or mouse software provides a less-than-stellar experience for the end user, and we’re happy to note that HyperX’s NGENUITY software doesn’t follow the same note.

With an easy-to-navigate device list and an even easier-to-understand set of options, NGENUITY knocks the ball out of the park with its simple tabbed Lights, Buttons, and Sensor menus.

Under each tab, you’re met with a neat three-column design with well-explained options. The lights menu, for example, elegantly separates effects, opacity, and color options front and center.

Leveling up with a battery level

With a wireless device that lasts as long as the Pulsefire Haste Wireless, it’s easy to even forget that your mouse needs to be charged.

Luckily, HyperX’s software brilliantly handles low battery warnings. In the top right corner, you’re able to click on the displayed battery percentage and choose what percentage you want to receive a low battery warning on.

Dexerto The Pulsefire Haste Wireless charges with the included USB C cable.

We consistently found that as soon as the Pulsefire Haste Wireless hits that point, we’re met with a system pop-up reminding us to plug in to charge as well as another one when it’s done so we can return to cableless freedom.

It’s not a feature that every software provides at all, let alone as well as NGENUITY does it.

Gaming

Using the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless for gaming is absolutely fantastic. At just 1000hz, the polling rate of the mouse isn’t the best you can find (The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro beats it by up to 4x), but it’s plenty for most gamers.

In Warzone and Overwatch 2, we didn’t notice a single bit of latency between our movements and the cursor, giving us near-perfect aim in both games, no matter how quickly the enemies were moving.

So of course, the mouse performed without a single bit of issue in games like Grounded and Valheim, where quick-moving accuracy isn’t needed nearly as often as in FPS titles.

Should you buy it?

If you are in the market for a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with a budget of around $100, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless should absolutely be on your list of potential purchases.

At $79.99, the quality of the mouse and software paired with everything included in the box is a no-brainer.

9/10

As much as we’ve praised the Pulsefire Haste Wireless, the lack of Bluetooth connection keeps it from being an absolute home run.