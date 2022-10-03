Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review: The ultimate all-round gaming mouse

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Razer’s latest gaming mouse refresh, the Basilisk V3 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best we’ve ever tested, and it has a host of fantastic features under the hood that make it great for almost everyone.

When we look at the jam-packed release schedules of 2022, we look back at the Logitech G502X, which is a refresh of one of the most iconic gaming mice around. Razer also produces a mouse very similar in shape, and its latest iteration, the Basilisk V3 Pro, might actually beat Logitech at their own game.

Weight: 112g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth

Buttons: 11

Sensor: Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: Up to 4,000Hz

Battery life: up to 90 hours

Features: PTFE Skates, Razer Chroma RGB, Optional dock & wireless charger, h

Price: $159.99

Where to buy: Razer

Included in the box: Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, USB-A to USB-C cable, 2.4Ghz Dongle, dongle adapter

Design

Dexerto

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro comes in a sleek-looking box, not too dissimilar from the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro we reviewed earlier this year. However, the Basilisk V3 Pro is entirely dissimilar from that esports-focused mouse. Instead, the Basilisk V3 Pro concerns itself with being an all-rounder, a jack of all trades. Equipped with three function buttons on the right-hand side, in addition to a total of five functions on the scroll wheel, a DPI-switcher, in addition to a scroll wheel switching function, rounding out the total usable buttons on this mouse to literally 11.

This mouse might be less-suitable for fingertip grippers, but as a claw-based reviewer, we really couldn’t find many faults in the mouse’s shape, which echoes the G502 in all of the best ways, but Razer also has adorned the mouse with some tasteful RGB on the scroll wheel, in addition to on the logo, in addition to the underside of the mouse.

The mouse is also flanked with rubber grips, which feel fantastic, while the plastic finish is the same as we previously saw on the Deathadder V3 Pro, which offers an eggshell-like texture, allowing for fantastic grip, no matter how sweaty your hands might get.

The Basilisk V3 Pro’s most interesting feature is in its scroll wheel, it can shift from being free-spinning, to notched at the touch of a button, but Razer has peppered in a bit of magic here, too. An additional mode, accessible in Razer’s Synapse software allows you to enable Smart-Reel, which will automatically enter a free-spin, and then return to tactile cycling by measuring how fast you’re scrolling.

This is a much better solution than the noisy, mechanical clicks that we experienced on the G502X Plus, and the Smart-Reel tech is just leagues ahead of Logitech’s own offering.

Gaming performance

Dexerto

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro isn’t the lightest mouse out there, but it does manage to do just about everything well, whether you’re in game of League of Legends, or looking to enter a sniper mode and reduce your DPI at the touch of a button, handily placed on the tip of your thumb, you can play almost anything on this, meaning that although the mouse is expensive, you will be equipped to tackle almost every game.

In Warzone, we never span out the sensor, and the DPI-shifting button is a godsend when sniping, as we just mentioned. It actually helped us rack up more kills than not. In Halo: Infinite, we also managed to use the mouse to bind additional functions, ensuring that we could always stay in the game, and not mess around finding the key for the melee attacks.

Equally, the Basilisk V3 Pro also offers a great experience outside of gaming scenarios, too. So, you won’t be wanting more when it comes to actual day-to-day use, either.

Razer’s new ecosystem

Dexerto

We also tried out the Razer Strider Chroma gaming surface, which s adorned with diffused RGB along the sides, and offers a bit of a combo between hard-and-soft surfaces. We really enjoyed using it, though the cable placement on the mousepad itself caused hell in our cable management setup. No RGB is ever making your desk look slightly messier than it needs to, but aside from that, it was a great gaming surface, that offers a middle-ground for those wanting to try a harder surface, but might not want to fully commit quite yet. It’s the best of both worlds really. It is fairly expensive at $129.99, but it’s also very high quality, and you won’t need to replace it soon like many cheaper gaming surfaces.

Razer also equipped us with the brand-new Mouse Dock Pro, which only works with the Basilisk V3 Pro at the time of writing. It’s a wireless charging dock, equipped with magnets and a charging puck that you can just whack on the underside of your mouse. It’s certainly leagues ahead of Razer’s older mouse dock, which used a pin system that had a tendency to fail over time once they got a bit of dirt in them.

This elevates the Basilisk V3 Pro higher, as it also unlocks a 4,000 Hz Polling Rate for the mouse. While you’re not using it, the magnets keep the mouse firmly in place, too. It is an essential add-on, and worth the cost of entry for the features offered, if you can afford the extra $69.99.

Should you buy it?

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a mouse that just simply ticks all of the boxes for us, it’s comfortable, high-quality, and also manages to perform excellently in both gaming and office scenarios, combined with a wheel that makes the G502X look like an embarrassment.

Dexerto We vastly preferred the Basilisk V3 Pro over Logitech’s G502X Plus.

Razer has positioned itself at the pinnacle of gaming mice, we saw it in the Deathadder V3 Pro, and we’re seeing it again in the Basilisk V3 Pro. The price is absolutely justified for this high-end gaming mouse, it’s one of the best that we’ve ever tested, and it’ll be extremely tough to topple.

10/10

