Delayed OLED iPad Pro & iPad Air might miss WWDC for this key reason

The much-anticipated OLED iPad Pro and the iPad Air might be delayed again. However, a May 2024 launch seems to be on the cards.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for the first iPad release in almost two years. However, new reports reveal that the launch date of the first OLED iPad Pro and the new iPad Air might have been slightly pushed back.

According to analyst Mark Gurman, both iPads were initially expected to launch later this month, but the company has yet to finish the work on the operating system. The new iPads are now expected to arrive in May 2024.

Citing industry insiders and “people with knowledge of the matter,” Gurman added that the “complex new manufacturing techniques” to produce the iPad screen are another reason behind this delay. That said, the report doesn’t clarify which device faces production complications as both iPads are said to have various “first-time” features.

This release of revamped iPads is critically important for Apple for various reasons. Firstly, Apple has failed to introduce an annual refresh since iPads were first launched. Secondly, the new iPad Pro is expected to be the first iPad boasting a crisper and vibrant OLED display.

Apple / Pexels

Apple was forced to skip the annual iPad refresh after a change in consumer behavior who weren’t keen on upgrading to the new iPad, citing additional costs and the dwindling economic situation.

The company now hopes that this drought will be enough to rekindle the demand for iPads, and the novelty factor of an OLED panel might make people overlook the pricier iPad Pro.

The upcoming iPad Pro, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, is rumored to have a new M3 chip and is expected to boost productivity with the help of a new Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard. These upgrades are expected to bump the upcoming OLED iPad Pro’s starting price significantly.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, is also expected to go through an overhaul. Aside from a new chipset under the hood, the iPad Air is also expected to come with a 12.9-inch screen size to meet content consumption and creation needs.