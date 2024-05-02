Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rumors, leaks & everything we know 

Apple is expected to introduce a Watch Ultra 3 in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know, including the rumors on the price, specs, features, and more.

Apple follows an annual update cycle for its rugged smartwatch lineup, the Apple Watch Ultra. Considering the number of reports and rumors we’re coming across, an Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be getting ready for a release.

Contrary to some earlier reports suggesting that the Watch Ultra 3 might have been canceled, the latest rumors suggest we will see a new Watch Ultra in 2024.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rumored release window

Apple

The latest reports suggest the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be released according to its regular launch cycle. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed that the Apple Watch Ultra lineup may get updated in 2024.

The last two Watch Ultra iterations were released in September, before the festive season. If Apple were to follow the same launch cycle, we might see Tim Cook’s team announcing the new rugged Apple Watch when they take up the stage to announce the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and other products in September 2024.

An additional report contrasts Kuo’s earlier statement regarding Apple’s supply chain ecosystem, suggesting that Apple might skip launching a Watch Ultra in 2024.

Apple generally hosts its launch event in mid-September, and the products are up for pre-orders a few days later. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will also be available to pre-order once it’s announced, but we will have to wait for Apple to reveal the exact dates.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Expected price

The original Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2 were released for $799, and the Watch Ultra 3 might arrive at the same price point.

The fact that reports hint that the upcoming Apple rugged watch might only offer iterative updates further substantiates this, so it’s possible we may not see any change in MSRP.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rumored features & specs

Apple

There is not much we know about Watch Ultra 3’s specifications and features aside from several mentions from Ming-Chi Kuo.

He claims that an Apple Watch Ultra 3 might have “no new features.” This also means that, at the most, we can only expect iterative updates, with other aspects remaining largely the same as its predecessor.

While a new and more powerful chipset and a bigger battery could be welcome additions, we expect Apple to offer some sort of integration with the Vision Pro headset.

Apple is also expected to add life-saving features to the regular Apple Watch Series X. These include Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, and Sleep Apnea monitoring.

Since the Watch Ultra is an all-weather smartwatch designed to be worn by people who indulge in extreme sports, adding these features could make the Watch Ultra 3 a more robust health monitoring device.

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 already has a great display, the Watch Ultra 3 was rumored to get a micro-LED screen boost for the display. However, this speculation was later quashed.

Rumors claim that Apple may update the Digital Crown on its next smartwatch. This report cited a patent filed by Apple hinting at additional sensors in the Digital Crown for accurate heart rate monitoring and “allowing users to swipe through menus or lightly tap the Digital Crown to activate specific features.”

While this leak is not specifically for the next-gen Watch Ultra, it could be a part of the iterative updates coming to the device.

What we want to see from the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple

Apple is putting more emphasis on AI to supercharge its operating system, in collaboration with OpenAI and Google. So, we expect some AI goodness to also trickle down to WatchOS 11.

We’d love to see a Watch Ultra 3 integrating a small camera, allowing users to capture memories when they do not have a phone handy.

The Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t offer any choice regarding display size. You only have a 49mm variant. You’re out of luck if you’re looking for a slightly smaller or bigger display. We hope Apple offers the Watch Ultra 3 in at least one more size option, too.

