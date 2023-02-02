How to refund a game on Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One

Wondering how to refund a game on Xbox? We’ve got your back. Here’s how to do get a refund from Microsoft, and what you need to do to get that cash back.

Among all the store owners, there’s nothing more difficult than getting a refund from console manufacturers. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo were dragged along with the rest of the industry to provide some method of refund.

Thankfully, unlike the other two, Microsoft and the Xbox refund process is pretty simple. The only issue here is that Microsoft isn’t very open with its requirements.

Requirements

As we’re suspecting they’re similar to the enforcement set on Steam by various government bodies around the world, here’s what you need to know about Xbox refunds:

Must be under the 14 days since purchase

Must have a non-significant amount of time played

The first is fine, but the “non-significant amount of time” is the sticking point. On Steam, it is no more than two hours of game time, so let’s stick with that.

How to refund games on Xbox

Head to Microsoft’s dedicated page first. On this page, you will need to sign into your Xbox account. It will display a list of your eligible games to refund.

DLC and in-game purchases might not be eligible for a refund.

Click through any on-screen instructions, and you’ll be able to track your refund through this page.

Refund not available on Xbox

If your game isn’t available in the list, it means it doesn’t match the requirements set by Microsoft. If this is the case, there’s not much else to do. Those EULA and various agreements you clicked through is your sticking point here.

To get through them, you’d have to begin contacting Microsoft to sort out your situation, however, we don’t think this would result in much change.

Getting money back for digital purchases is a headache and we can’t offer much more advice outside of this.

Refund Fortnite V-Bucks on Xbox

On the chance you have a child that has bought multiple Fortnite things, you might need to go through Epic Games to sort that side of things out.

The FTC did rule on Fortnite refunds, so it might be worth reading up on that too.