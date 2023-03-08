Best TV for PS5 & Xbox in 2023: OLED, 4K & budget

Looking for the best TV for PS5 or Xbox? We’ve got you covered with options across a range of budgets, including the TVs that you should be looking out for the most for your brand-new gaming system.

Getting a new TV in 2023 is pretty tough. Sure, 4K resolutions are all the rage right now, but what features actually work well for gaming? We’ll demystify everything you need to know, and why HDMI 2.1 is such a big deal for gamers on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

With both the Xbox Series X and PS5 supporting HDR and variable refresh rates, there are oodles of options for what you should choose for your next TV. You’ll also need to take input latency into account, as it’s no good to get a TV for gaming, only to find that it lags in the heat of battle.

Of course, this will also be dependent on your entire gaming setup, you’ll want to get yourself the best PS5 or Xbox controllers to go along with it, too. With that in mind, you’ve got even more to consider, like screen size and your budget. But don’t worry, as we’ll give you the best possible recommendations.

The best TV for PS5 and Xbox under $1000: LG C2 OLED

Sizes: 42, 48, 55, 62, 77 & 83-inches

Refresh rate: 120Hz VRR

HDMI ports: 4x HDMI 2.1

If you are looking for a TV that can do it all, you won’t have to look much further than the LG C2. As the successor to the incredibly popular C1, the C2 houses a gorgeous OLED panel, which is packed to the gills with features. Thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports, you’ll be able to hook up your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC with no issues. When you boot the system up, the TV will enter a dedicated gaming mode, where you will be able to use all those gorgeous low-latency features, a variable refresh rate, and more at the touch of a button.

The OLED panel is fantastic, offering a true black output which enables the panel to get extremely bright when viewing HDR content. The upscaling is also great, in case you wanted to hook up a Nintendo Switch or older console. The LG C3 is due to release soon, meaning that you could potentially catch yourself an absolute bargain on the C2 in the coming months. Available from just $999, the LG C2 OLED TV is the best all-around option, and it’ll stand the test of time thanks to LG’s self-cleaning tech for the OLED panel.

The best TV for PS5 and Xbox under $500: TCL 5-series

Sizes: 50, 55, 65 & 75-inches

Refresh rate: 60Hz VRR

HDMI ports: 4x HDMI 2.0

The TCL 5-series of TVs might not have all of the fancy features that the LG C2 might, but it’s less than half the price of entry. This in itself is a great reason why you should pick it up. Though, it still manages to have a fully-featured gaming mode and great input latency, all the while displaying 4K content. Black levels won’t be as good as that of an OLED panel, but you still have HDR certification for those moments in games when you want to feel slightly more immersed.

One major point to make about the TCL 5-series is its lack of HDMI 2.1 capabilities. This means that you won’t be able to enjoy a VRR output from the panel, and HDMI 2.0 is feeling a little long in the tooth. With that in mind, just make sure that you’re happy with playing games at 60Hz, rather than 120HZ or above. Your PS5 and Xbox Series X will be happily attached to this option, should you choose it, and it comes at such a low price, and has a great feature set that will be sure to give you a great experience, despite its relatively pocketable price point.

The best premium TV for PS5 and Xbox over $1000: Samsung S95B OLED

Sizes: 55, 65-inch

Refresh rate: 120Hz VRR

HDMI ports: 4x HDMI 2.1

If you’re really looking to splash the cash on the best TV possible, you should really look no further than the Samsung S95B OLED. It has pretty much all of the features that you could ask for and more. The OLED EVO panel gets extremely bright, with HDR 10+ certification, a healthy dose of HDMI 2.1 ports, and what Samsung calls “Neural AI processing” for upscaling content at sub-4K resolutions.

This high-end TV is a natural fit for gaming on your PS5 or Xbox, especially as the Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to play cloud titles with no downloads, or even the console itself if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. You can also play at wide and ultrawide resolutions, should the console or PC support it, which is an excellent addition for anyone looking to get the best possible gaming experience on a single panel.

TV & Movies will also look fantastic on the TV, giving it that extra bit of oomph to add to the whole experience. If you’re looking for a great TV with zero compromises, the Samsung S95B will have you sorted for years to come.

Do you need 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both support up to a 120Hz signal, but it is not mandatory for use on both consoles. There are titles, such as competitive shooters which will benefit immensely from a higher refresh rate screen. Though, some single-player titles such as God of War: Ragnarok do manage to make use of the enhanced refresh rates. While it might be rare, it’s still a great feature to have on your TV, as those buttery-smooth frames are essential.

