How to game share on Xbox Series X and S

Game share is a great feature for the Xbox, allowing you to spread the love of video games throughout your house.

When the idea of ‘game share’ came out in 2013, during the announcement of the Xbox One, it was convoluted and, generally, bad. It was so poorly received that it faded away almost immediately, was parodied by Sony, and eventually, seeped back into the Xbox under a new guise.

That new guise is actually game share as we know it today, and it’s not that far away from what was originally planned. It now just doesn’t include things from physical media. If you want to share that, you just need to hand over the game in a case to a friend.

How to set up game share and home Xbox

It’s super easy to get going, as all you need to do when setting up your account on an Xbox console, is to ensure it has been set as your ‘home Xbox’. If you happen to sign into a new console but do not set it as your home Xbox, you’ll still be able to share games while the account is online.

When logging into the Xbox, if you don’t choose ‘Lock it down’, the console will be made your home device. If you log in and it hasn’t been set but you want it to, you just need to go to:

Settings > General > Personalization > My home Xbox

You have five switches through the year and will have to get in touch with Microsoft to replenish this if you happen to go over.

Once you’ve done this, your account is tied to that console, and everyone is able to access the games on your system regardless of whether them being subscribed or not.

What can you share on Xbox?

You can share pretty much anything, as long as your account has the Xbox console as your home device. This includes games from an Xbox Gold subscription and Game Pass games.

If you happen to sign into a new console and untie that account from the previous console, all access to games won’t carry over.

