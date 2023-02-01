Cyberpunk 2077 getting new radio station in upcoming DLC

CD Projekt Red has shared the list of songs that will appear on a new radio station for Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC.

Weeks after unveiling the Phantom Liberty expansion in late 2022, CD Projekt Red announced a music contest geared toward fans.

The team asked musicians within the community to submit tracks that befit the sound of Night City. Winners would feature on an all-new radio station in Phantom Liberty – 89.7 Growl FM.

Musicians across all genres were welcomed, though songs with vocals were limited to English, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese languages. CDPR has since chosen a select few artists to fill the airwaves.

Cyberpunk 2077’s new radio station is full of community artists

CD Projekt has released a list of 14 tracks that will appear on Growl FM, all fan-submitted work from the aforementioned music contest.

Prospective Phantom Liberty players can expect the radio station to cycle through several different genres, including Electronic, Hip-Hop, and Metal.

The complete list features in the tweet below from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account:

Reddit user DrunkLad tracked down as many artists as possible, then sorted their work into genres. Listeners can probably anticipate Rock/Metal from Red Dead Roadkill, Skin on Flesh, and Thai McGrath. Meanwhile, Kiba and Pure 100% likely submitted tunes of the Electronic variety.

Notably, the Redditor had no luck finding content from Coeur Noir and Entolim. (Our own search yielded no results for Entolim, but Coeur Noir could be a French DJ who typically specializes in Pop-centric mixes.)

How long Cyberpunk 2077 users will have to wait to hear the new music for themselves is not yet known. Phantom Liberty’s release remains on track for 2023, though a date hasn’t been specified.