The best Xbox headsets in 2023: Budget, premium & mid-range headphones

When looking for the best Xbox headsets, it can be troublesome to find exactly what you want, and for the right price. But we’ve done all the legwork to make your search go a little bit quicker.

Whether you are looking for a headset for Xbox Series X or S, one thing is for certain, you want the best quality sound, for the best possible price. We’ve got more than a few contenders for you to consider in your search, all bearing all manner of benefits, and why you should choose these headsets for your gaming setup for the years to come.

Steelseries Arctis Nova 7: The best Xbox headset for most people

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Dongle, Detachable 3.5mm wire (Headset jack/combination jack)

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 20 – 20,000 Hz

Weight: 325g

Compatibility: PS5, PC, Wired

Features: ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone, SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite with Pro-grade Parametric EQ, 360° Spatial Audio

Price: $179.99

When shopping around for the best all-round gaming headset for Xbox, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better than the Steelseries Arctis Nova 7. Its attractive price point in addition to the lightweight and retractable design of the device makes it great for gaming with friends, or while getting immersed in a single-player romp through a game pass title.

With its excellent wireless functionality and a USB-C wireless dongle, you can plug the Arctis Nova 7’s in almost anywhere, making it absolutely excellent for all gaming scenarios. We reviewed them excellently, and that’s why they are our top recommendation for most users.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX: The best Xbox headset for multiple consoles

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A dongle (2.4Ghz wireless)

Driver diameter: 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 22 kHz

Weight: 454g

Compatibility: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch

Features: simultaneous Bluetooth mixing, gel-cooled earcups, 40 hour battery life, flip-up microphone.

Price: $199.99

For slightly more cash than the Steelseries Arctis Nova 7, you could grab yourself a Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX. While it is slightly heavier and pricier, it has a secret trick up its sleeve. The dongle that the headset comes with manages to switch between consoles, meaning that you will ever only need one headset for two platforms, or even more.

We really enjoyed tucking the headset’s microphone away, and the cool touch of the earcups. It’s worth the extra 20 bucks if you can afford it, especially since you can take it between pretty much any device under the sun without so much as a hiccup, as we detailed in our review.

Steelseries Arctis Nova 3: The best mid-range Xbox headset

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm jack cable, USB-C

Driver diameter: 44mm

Frequency response: 20 to 22,000Hz

Weight: 253g

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm Analog jack (I.e. Xbox, iPad), PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac

Price: $99.99

Priced at just under $100, the wired Steelseries Arctis Nova 5 is an incredible choice for budget-conscious gamers looking for the best possible audio that does not cost the earth. Sporting the same design language as the higher-end Steelseries Arctis headsets, the Nova 5 is a fantastic option for those looking to get great audio without forking over too much cash.

In our review, we stated that the headset was for those who “are excited by the prospect of stunning sound quality without needing to save up or splash out too much cash”.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: The best budget Xbox headset

Connectivity: 3.5mm Wired

Frequency response: 10 Hz –28 kHz

Weight: 275g

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm combo jack, or a headphone and mic jack

Features: Flip-to-mute microphone, memory foam earcups, easy access volume controls,

Price: $49.99

Halving the price once more, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 hired headset is an excellent option for those wanting to get a good gaming experience, without having to splash too much cash. With its no-frills design, combined with more than adequate quality, it’s difficult to go wrong with what HyperX has made at this price point, as the headset also sports noise-cancellation on its mic, ensuring that you are not getting any feedback from distractions around you.

Our review goes further to praise the headset, by saying “The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a great budget gaming headset, though it’s not going to win any awards for its audio or mic quality, it does the job, and it does it damn well.”

Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: The best premium Xbox headset

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 10–22,000 Hz (Wireless), 10-40,000 Hz (Wired)

Mic: Bidirectional Noise-Canceling

Weight: 338g

Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Hot-swappable battery

Price: $349.99

The Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is inescapable, regardless of what platform you use it on, it’s just the best gaming headset that money can buy. The hot-swappable batteries ensure that you can keep gaming while swapping them out, and the included DAC is a stroke of genius.

This is the headset that molded the rest of the Arctis Nova designs on this list, and for a good reason, it’s damn near flawless, and even got a perfect score in our review of the headset itself.

