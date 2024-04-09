How to make FaceTime calls with Apple TV 4K

Thanks to an update, you can now use FaceTime on Apple TV. If you’re wondering how to make FaceTime calls using your Apple TV 4K, we’ve got you covered.

FaceTime is Apple’s signature calling tech, which works with almost every device in the Apple ecosystem. Now, the company has extended FaceTime calls to Apple TV 4K box with the latest iOS 17 and tvOS 17 update.

But, there are some caveats. You need an iPhone, preferably one released in or after 2018, or a relatively new iPad. The newer Apple TV models are rumored to ship with an integrated camera, but until then, make sure you’ve got another device on hand first before following the steps below.

Article continues after ad

How to use FaceTime on an Apple TV 4K

Update your Apple TV 4K, iPhone, or iPad to the latest version operating system. Utilizing these devices for a FaceTime call is only available with devices running tvOS 17 and iOS 17 or newer.

Article continues after ad

Launch the FaceTime app on your Apple TV 4K.

On the next screen that reads “Continuity Camera”, select your name under “Users”. Ensure that your iPhone/iPad and the Apple TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

If your name card doesn’t appear, tap on “Users” then, “+Others” and scan the QR code from your iPhone or iPad. Once done, the device is connected to the Apple TV 4K and is ready to be used as the Continuity Camera for your FaceTime calls.

Place the iPhone or iPad with the camera pointing towards you.

Select the contact to start your call. The contact list or recent calls can be found on the top left of your FaceTime screen.

You can toggle between Center Stage, Portrait, and Reactions mode using your Apple TV remote. These are visible at the bottom left of the screen.

When someone answers the call, you’ll be able to see their video feed on your TV, while the audio can be heard by the speakers connected to your Apple TV. If you’re not using external speakers, the TV will output the audio directly.

List of Apple TV models compatible with FaceTime video calls

The option to make FaceTime calls using your large-screened TV is only available on the Apple TV 4K model. This means that the older HD Apple TV streaming boxes are not compatible.

Article continues after ad

You can use Apple TV 4K (2017), Apple TV 4K (2021), and Apple TV 4K (2022), which are connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone or iPad, and have your Apple ID logged in.