Best Soundbar for 2024: Samsung, Sonos, Roku & more

Looking for the best Soundbar for your TV? We’ve looked at the market to devise the best soundbar brands, with elements like Dolby Atmos, 2.1 or 5.1 channel types, and more.

Most modern smart TVs boast premium sound output and features like Dolby Atmos. But, adding a soundbar to your home entertainment setup will make a world of difference.

Not only do you get a vastly improved sound quality, but when you start noticing the smallest details in voice and music, you’ll surely get the actual returns on the money you’ve spent.

Though most soundbars have an external sub-woofer to add extra bass, you also have standalone sound bars ideal for smaller houses or bedrooms. Apart from being compact, standalone soundbars are also lighter on your pocket.

Remember, each soundbar has unique advantages, which include immersive sound, customization options, affordability, and advanced features like Dolby Atmos support, making them stand out as the best options in their respective categories.

We’ve scoured the internet to list the top soundbars you can buy in 2024. We’ve chosen them based on their sound quality, features, price points, and overall value compared to their closest competitors.

1. Samsung HW-Q990C: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q990C is one of the most best soundbars to pick if you want a stellar Dolby Atmos experience. It has an 11.1.4-channel setup, offering a truly immersive audio experience.

This multi-speaker soundbar boasts an 11.1.4 channel and 656W power output, offering a cinematic, room-filling, and rich sound output. The colossal channel count means getting the best of every sound, including dialogues, music, songs, and more.

The HW-Q990C has three HDMI ports for input apart from optical, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It even supports Alexa with an option of Alexa device grouping to create effective multi-room setups.

If you’re into Samsung’s smart home ecosystem, it also has SmartThings Hub functionality that lets you monitor and control other devices in your home.

2. Roku Streambar Pro: Best soundbar for streaming

Roku

The Roku Streambar Pro brings the best audio with a streaming experience. This unique soundbar enhances the audio experience and is also a streaming device that lets you stream your favorite content online.

While its audio output might not match most premium soundbars listed here, it considerably upgrades your TV’s sound output.

The Roku Streambar Pro is an incredible option for budget-conscious people who want to get the best of everything while not investing in too many gadgets. After all, if you’ve already spent much money getting a TV and a gaming console, why splurge on a soundbar and a 4K streaming device separately?

The Roku Soundbar Pro also lets you add a wireless sub-woofer if you want to improve the sound output, which is already decent.

3. Sonos Arc Soundbar: Best standalone smart soundbar

Do not write off the Sonos Arc soundbar for its mundane tube-shaped design. This incredibly powerful standalone soundbar packs 11 speakers in a single unit and can produce detailed, rich, and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

These speakers are specially engineered and strategically placed to ensure that you always feel that the sound from the Sonos Arc is enveloping you.

That is not all. This smart soundbar lets you stream music from various devices or services, including Alexa or Google Assistant. This soundbar is ideal for people who do not have enough space to set up a multi-speaker system yet do not want to compromise on audio quality.

The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar that can pair with other compatible Sonos devices with the help of the Sonos App to create a multi-room listening experience.

4. Vizio V Series V51-H6: Best budget soundbar

Vizio

The Vizio V Series V51-H6 might have a tongue-twister of a name, but it is one of the best budget soundbars around. Despite its affordable price tag, it doesn’t compromise much on sound quality. It punches way above its weight.

It comes with a subwoofer and a couple of satellite speakers and is among the very few in this price range with rear satellite speakers. Coupled with premium features like Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, this budget soundbar offers a performance beyond its size and price.

This 5.1-channel speaker system misses Dolby Atmos; however, the Vizio V Series V51-H6 is still a bargain at this price point.

5. Sonos Beam Gen 2: Best small soundbar

Sonos

If you have limited space on your home entertainment setup and need the best compact soundbar, look no further than the Sonos Beam Gen 2.

This speaker is compact, supports Dolby Atmos, offers you a good listening experience, and is also the smartest soundbar in its price range.

While it competes with the Bose Soundbar 600, which might offer a slightly better audio output, the Beam Gen 2 has more intuitive features that help edge the Bose out of the competition.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 gives you a slightly better Bass, a tried and tested Sonos sound stage, and multi-room capabilities. While it is a standalone soundbar, you can pair it with compatible Sonos sub-woofers for better audio output.

How do you choose the best Soundbar for your setup?

Polk Audio

Before zeroing in on a soundbar for your home entertainment setup, you need to consider various things. The first thing to check is the location of the soundbar. You need to check how much space you have and how you would like to set up the soundbar.

The room size and TV’s placement also play a key role in deciding the soundbar. If you have a spacious room large enough to house satellite speakers, you should not get a standalone speaker.

Another essential thing to note is the features that you need on your soundbar. If you want an immersive viewing experience, consider soundbars with Dolby Atmos support.

Similarly, connectivity options and budget are crucial in deciding the best soundbar for your setup.

