How to download YouTube videos on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Looking for ways to download YouTube videos on iPhone, iPad, and Mac? We list simple ways to download and enjoy your favorite YouTube content offline.

YouTube has a ton of information about any given topic. Since it’s the second biggest search engine, people find much relevant information from this platform. This is why knowing how to download YouTube videos has become as important as streaming content on any other platform.

These videos you’ve downloaded on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac come in handy when you do not have access to the internet while traveling; you might not have enough bandwidth or may not have a stable internet connection to stream online content.

While downloading YouTube videos on your iPhone and other Apple devices, it is straightforward if you know what buttons to hit and when. However, you need to be aware of issues about legality and ethics.

We do not condone pirating copyrighted material, and ask the content creator for permission to download the video beforehand if it is not officially available.

Download YouTube videos officially on iPhone using Premium

You can download YouTube videos officially if you have a YouTube Premium subscription. While YouTube Premium is available at $13.99 monthly for individual accounts, and the family account is available at $22.99 a month, it has certain restrictions. Moreover, not all videos are available to download with YouTube Premium.

You can download videos using YouTube Premium on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Sign into your YouTube account that is subscribed to Premium

Open the YouTube video you’d like to download

If the video is available to download, you’ll have a “Download” button underneath the video

Select the video quality of your download (maximum 1080p)

The video will start downloading

Remember, while this video gets saved on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, it remains encrypted, and you cannot share it with your friends.

Download YouTube videos on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

There are multiple ways to download YouTube videos, including apps for your device, browser extension, or even directly from websites. Be warned that it’s unsafe to use a website as they have a ton of adware, and some might even try injecting malware into your device.

Follow the below process to download YouTube Videos on iPhone and iPad:

Download the file manager app called Documents from the App Store

Navigate through the installation process and tap on the Browser icon at the bottom left

Locate the YouTube shortcut on the next page. If you cannot find it, search in the search bar

Play the video you want to download

Copy the video’s URL from the Share option

Open the website YTLoad or VideoSolo in the browser

Paste the URL and hit download

Locate the video in the downloads folder and hit play to run it locally

Note that the above process also works for a Mac as well. Though you do not need to download the file manager app, you can get the video URL directly from the YouTube website using a browser of your choice and then follow the download process listed above.

