Apple TV rumor claims new models will get FaceTime camera upgrade

The next-gen Apple TV streaming box might have an integrated camera for video calls and gesture-based interactive control.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new Apple TV streaming box. Though we’re unsure when it will arrive, reports hint that the upcoming Apple TV box might have a built-in camera.

According to Mark Gurman’s PowerOn newsletter on Bloomberg, the integrated camera will help users make video calls on FaceTime or other video conferencing services right from their living room.

While Apple has recently added FaceTime to Apple TV, the current solution needs users to connect their iPhone or iPad’s camera or third-party hardware to make a video call. The in-built camera is expected to remove this limitation.

Moreover, this camera may be utilized in multiple other ways. Gurman hints that adding a camera could allow Apple to introduce a gesture-based interactive control.

Though we’re not sure of the exact usage, it could be used to control the streaming box. It could also make video calls more interactive by allowing you to zoom in, zoom out, or trigger reactions or 3D effects within the call.

While we wait for specifics, this is not the only attempt from Apple to make your home interactive and smart. It is also rumored to be working on a smart robot-lite device with a motorized display, and the upcoming Apple TV box could be just an extension of the ecosystem.