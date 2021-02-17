Logo
Black Myth Wukong: Release date, trailers, gameplay & more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:08

by Alex Garton
Black Myth Wukong logo
Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action RPG developed by Chinese studio Game Science. After showcasing the title’s breathtaking graphics and impactful combat in a surprise announcement last year, fans are looking for any information they can find on the game.

It’s not very often that an RPG developed by an indie game developer generates so much hype and excitement among players. Seemingly out of the blue, Chinese game developer Game Science released a 13-minute gameplay trailer back in 2020 of their upcoming RPG Black Myth: Wukong, and it’s fair to say it took the internet by storm.

The video has recieved over 8 million views on IGN’s YouTube channel alone and has become one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming RPGs. Let’s check out everything we know about the game when we can expect it to release.

Black Myth Wukong world
Game Science
Black Myth: Wukong is based on Chinese folklore.

Black Myth: Wukong release date

Unfortunately, as of yet, Game Science has not revealed the official release date for Black Myth: Wukong. Although this will be disappointing for some, the developers have made it clear on their website, translated by Gematsu, that they’ll only release the game when they’re fully satisfied that the experience is polished and finished.

“While we will not necessarily need 500 years to finish, we will ship it only when we feel satisfied as players.” They continue, even hinting at the possibility of a series of games in the future: “After all, more works in the Black Myth series are in serious planning.”

The best we can do is keep our fingers crossed an announcement of the official release date is revealed soon.

Black Myth Wukong screenshot
Game Science
Sun Wukong is a legendary figure in Chinese mythology.

Black Myth: Wukong story and plot

At this point in time, we know very little about the specifics of the game’s story. Game Science has remained tight-lipped on that aspect of the game so we can only go off what we’ve seen in the two official trailers.

What we do know, is that the game is based on the book ‘Journey to the West’ and revolves around Sun Wukong, a legendary mythic figure in Chinese folklore. Known for his strength, agility, and ability to shift into various forms, Wukong is an incredibly powerful being.

No doubt Game Science has an incredible story and world for players to explore, let’s hope we find out more details soon.

Black Myth: Wukong trailers

So far, Game Science has released two official trailers for the game. One showcases 13 minutes of gameplay and the other is the title’s official reveal trailer.

After watching these trailers, it’s easy to see why there’s so much excitement surrounding the game. From the breathtaking graphics to the impactful Souls-like combat, it’s definitely a game that, so far, has earned all of the hype it has received.

Official trailer

Gameplay trailer

Black Myth: Wukong platforms

Although the developers have not confirmed exactly which platforms Black Myth: Wukong will be released on, we can assume the title will come to both next-gen consoles as well as PC.

As the title is so far away from release, it’s extremely unlikely the game will arrive on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but we’ll have to wait and see to completely sure.

It’s obvious Game Science is looking to push the graphical capabilities of all game systems to the max with this title, so it should be a sight to behold when it finally arrives.

Black Myth Wukong weapon
Game Science
Wukong can transform into various animals and creatures.

At this time, that’s everything we know about Game Science’s upcoming action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong. We’ll just have to hope it isn’t long before our next update on the game or even a potential release date for the title.

In the meantime, rest assured we’ll keep this page updated with the latest information on the game as soon as it becomes available.

Call of Duty

Sydnicate mocks Warzone’s anti-cheat efforts as blatant hacker ruins game

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:04

by James Busby
Warzone hacker
Activision

Syndicate Warzone Warzone Season 1

Despite Activision’s current efforts to fix Warzone’s prolific hacking issue, many streamers and the wider community have continued to run into cheaters. 

To say that Warzone Season 1 has gotten off to a rough start would be a huge understatement. Aside from the countless game-breaking bugs and usual performance issues, there have been an influx of hackers. In fact, things have gotten so bad that many of the game’s top players have voiced their concerns over the general health of the game. 

However, these frustrations seemed to die down after Activision announced that they had banned over 60,000 and promised to fix their anti-cheat. For a while, it seemed that hacking problem had been alleviated and games weren’t filled with cheaters. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for these game-ruining players to return. 

Syndicate stunned by Warzone hacker

After Activision announced that they were going to clean up Warzone’s hacking issue, many fans were hopeful that Warzone lobbies would get better. While 60,000 account bans is hardly a large number, it at least seemed like Activision were finally listening to the current backlash. 

However, when you consider how easy it is to get around Warzone’s anti-cheat, this is hardly a big number. In fact, many hackers have even been so brazen as to explain how easy it is to bypass the current system. As a result, it didn’t take long for Call of Duty streamers like Thomas ‘Syndicate’ Cassell to bump into hackers while streaming. 

“Didn’t [Activision] literally just put out like another tweet, being like ‘we’re so proud that we’ve just banned another wave, and we’ve stepped up our anti-cheat.’” The streamer continues to watch as the hacker snaps onto targets, effortlessly taking them down with highly accurate shots from their Kar98k. 

“The other guy has to pull out the Riot Shield and move towards him with it,” shouts Syndicate. However, the streamer is quickly stunned as the cheater begins to shoot his enemy through the wall to claim an easy win. 

For now, it seems that Activision’s current efforts to rid Warzone of its current hackers are not working. We’ll just have to see whether a more robust anti-cheat system will be added in Season 2