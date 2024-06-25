Black Myth Wukong MSI RTX 4080 GPU spotted in the wild

A Black Myth: Wukong branded graphics card has been spotted online. However, as with any leak, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

Four years have passed since studio Game Science published the original teaser for Black Myth: Wukong. In that time the anticipation for the developer’s new RPG has only grown. Leaks surrounding the huge amount of bosses have souls like fans counting down the days until its release.

As players are monkeying around on the lead-up to its release, tech brands are preparing in their own way. Just like Elden Ring, a Black Myth: Wukong branded graphics card has been spotted in the wild.

MSI hasn’t officially shared a Black Myth: Wukong GPU on any of its social media channels. Instead, images of the custom graphics cards were revealed on X/Twitter by user hongxing2020. There, multiple angles of the alleged MSI graphics card, which appear to be that of an all-black MSI RTX 40 Expert, were shared for all to see.

Unlike other MSI collabs, like the Monster Hunter GPU that goes all out in its theming, the Black Myth: Wukong’s branding is subtle. From the five images in total shared, there are zero logos from the upcoming game.



Instead, key art featuring the ‘Destined One’ monkey protagonist is printed on the backplate. While still stunning in its own right, this could likely be a personalized GPU rather than an official product.

When tech site Videocardz asked the original poster whether it was a “custom or a new model”, user hongxing2020 replied with “maybe…” – adding speculation fuel to the fire.

MSI is presumably not ready to announce the GPU just yet. Wukong isn’t slated to release until August 20, 2024, so we’d expect concrete news in the coming weeks.

The Expert line of GPUs brings a new design and cooling to the powerful 4080 Super GPU, as well as a reduced cost from the original 4080 price point.