Black Myth: Wukong’s difficulty will be more forgiving according to leak

Black Myth: Wukong will reportedly boast several dozen bosses and enemy types, with a gameplay difficulty that’s easier than Soulsborne games.

Chinese developer Game Science unveiled Black Myth: Wukong in a lengthy trailer that took the internet by storm in 2020. The studio has shared information piecemeal in the years since then, but the anticipation is building given its August 2024 due date.

Adding to the excitement is a leak from Lunatic Ignus (via Insider Gaming), who claims the action RPG will launch with 160-plus different enemy types and more than 80 boss encounters.

The leaker further alleged the title will include a New Game Plus mode on day one and allow players to chase after “multiple endings.” That Black Myth: Wukong developers built an experience “slightly easier than Soulsborne games” will likely raise a few eyebrows, too.

Game Science hasn’t corroborated any of the above details, so it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt.

Still, compared to Soulsborne games, the leak suggests Black Myth: Wukong sits somewhere between Bloodborne and Elden Ring in terms of its number of bosses.

FromSoftware’s Victorian-esque adventure included over 60 enemy types, 17 bosses, and 21 Chalice Dungeon boss characters.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring included a whopping 238 bosses and pitted players against well over 100 types of regular enemies. Elden Ring’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will add even more foes to the open-world experience.

During the 2024 WeGame event, Game Science unleashed another gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Wukong. In addition to offering a closer look at its Chinese mythology roots, the new information also reconfirmed the RPG’s August 2024 release date.

Black Myth: Wukong hits PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on August 20.