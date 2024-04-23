New Meta Quest software confirms existence of upcoming device

A line of code hidden in Meta Horizon OS version 65 reveals the existence of a new device, and people think it’s the Quest 3 Lite.

The Meta Quest 3 was revealed during the company’s event in 2023 alongside a higher starting price of $499.99. Since then, Quest fans have wanted a more budget-friendly option.

According to leaks, a budget version of the Quest 3 called the Quest 3 Lite or Quest 3S is set to release in Fall 2024 without losing too many features from the more expensive option.

Version 65 of Meta’s Horizon OS features a new addition in the code that reveals a new device code name.

Twitter user Luna shared a screenshot of the update’s UX files, revealing a listing for “Oculus Panther” that may end up being the budget-friendly Quest 3 Lite.

“From Meta Quest OS v65 UX files, in order: Pacific = Oculus Go. Monterey = Oculus Quest. Hollywood = Meta (Oculus) Quest 2. Seacliff = Meta Quest Pro. Eureka = Meta Quest 3 Sekiu. = Meta XR Simulator Panther = Meta Quest 3S or Meta Quest 3 Lite,” they said.

With the mention being in Meta’s next version, it’s safe to say that whatever it is will be coming sooner than you think.

Meta recently sliced the price of the Quest 2 down to $199, its lowest price ever. This is likely so the company can reduce stock of the aging headset and make room for whatever’s next.