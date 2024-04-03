Meta Quest 3 owners can’t wait for super-immersive VR Pinball controller

A new pinball game controller has Meta Quest 3 owners excited as the company behind the virtual reality headset shared a video showing it in action with a VR game.

The Meta Quest 3 has skyrocketed in popularity since its release, with more games and accessories being released weekly.

Users on the Quest subreddit were left excited with the reveal of one new accessory, a controller in the shape of the end of a pinball table that is used with some of the headset’s most popular games.

The device isn’t available for purchase just yet, but that hasn’t stopped players from getting excited about its release.

“Pinball on the Quest 3 with a dedicated controller looks, plays, and feels fantastic!” said controller designer GibsonPinball on the post. In the attached video, you can see them using the controller with four different pinball games.

In three of the games, they connect the controller to a PC and stream it through SteamVR to the headset, while the fourth title is running natively on the Quest 3, with the controller connected to the headset’s USB-C port.

Users quickly flocked to the comments with their thoughts on the controller, and most can’t wait for it to officially hit the market.

“This looks rad. I doubt I’ll be able to afford it, but I hope it’s successful. Niche controllers can really elevate a gaming experience, IMO,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Love this. I’d definitely get the controller. VR pinball is one thing, but this level of immersion puts it over the top, for sure.”