How to change AirPods settings on iPhone, iPad & Mac

Need to see how your AirPods are doing? Here are some quick ways to see your earbuds’ battery and other settings on Apple devices.

Getting into the AirPods settings is super easy, and should only take you a few minutes to do. Even on macOS or iPadOS, you’ll find that these have all started to align with each. User experience developers are getting good at this, it turns out.

Settings on iPad and iPhone

On iPhone and iPad, drag down in the center of the screen. Here, you can type in ‘AirPods’ and it’ll bring you to the right settings screen. From here, you can change the name, and on the Pro versions, change the ‘press-and-hold’ button action.

It’s also in these settings that you can alter the noise cancellation, or use the ear tip test to see if there’s anything more that can be improved.

AirPods settings on Mac

On macOS, you’ll want to press Space+CMD. This will open a quick search. Type in Bluetooth and you’ll be taken right to the correct settings page.

macOS in this menu will treat them like any other Bluetooth headphones, so you’ll have to put up with the generic menus. However, if you want more control over your Spatial Audio, once connected, you’ll see the AirPods icon on the top menu bar.

Press this and you can begin to alter the Spatial Audio settings. If it isn’t there, just press the control center icon to see if they’ve appeared there too.

This menu will also allow you to alter the noise control modes too.

