How to find saved passwords on Mac (2022)

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Need to grab a password for sharing purposes on a Mac? Here’s where to find your saved passwords on macOS in just a few steps.

Getting your passwords from macOS is actually incredibly easy. In fact, it’s so easy we think we can get you to your keychain in about thirty seconds.

The passwords stored on your Mac will be tied to your iCloud keychain. If you use an iPhone or iPad, you’ll find that a lot of the passwords you’ve saved there will appear in this list too. This makes it super quick to log into that site you don’t remember the password for, and for whatever reason, the autofill isn’t coming up.

Article continues after ad

How to see your passwords on Mac

To see your passwords, you don’t even need to hit the Apple icon in the corner. Simply press CMD + Spacebar to bring up the quick search. Then, type in ‘passwords’. You might get something along the lines of ‘passwords.prefPane’, which is the literal name of the settings menu you’ll be opening up.

Accessing this page will require you to either use Touch ID on select MacBooks or keyboards or use the machine’s password to log in. This will be your user account password, rather than the overall administration one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If it doesn’t appear in the quick search bar, you can go to your system settings. Either use the quick search method above to access the settings app, or go to System Preferences via the Apple logo in the corner of the taskbar on top. Now go into Passwords via the new window and access it as detailed above.

Article continues after ad

On the chance you’re looking for your passwords on the Mac and Windows versions of Safari, you can choose Preferences from the top bar and Passwords should be in the drop-down menu.

Be sure to check out our other tech guides.