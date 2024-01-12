Chromecast returns to Meta Quest after user backlash

The removal of the option to use Chromecast to cast Meta Quest output to a TV screen prompted swift fan backlash, and now Meta may have reversed the decision.

Many VR users say that casting the output of a VR headset to a TV screen or monitor was the major thing that convinced friends and relatives to also buy a VR headset. As such, VR fans reacted with fury when the option to use Chromecast to cast from a Meta Quest headset was removed. It appears this fierce backlash may have had an effect, as many users are reporting that the option has returned with the latest software update.

The controversy began just before Christmas when some Meta Quest users noticed that the option to cast to a TV using Chromecast appeared to have vanished. Some took to Twitter/X to ask Meta what was going on since there had been official communication. It was only a comment from Mark Rabkin, Vice President of VR at Meta that confirmed that Meta had indeed removed the option – ostensibly for stability and reliability reasons.

Chromecast returns to Meta Quest

Now users on the r/OculusQuest subreddit are reporting that the option has returned after a recent software update. Some users reported that the return of the Chromecast functionality had been mentioned on Meta Chat, the official community forum. Upon testing, users of both the Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets said the feature had returned.

Not all users seemed to have the update available, but this could be due to regional variations in the rollout for updates. There has yet to be any official communication from Meta on the subject outside of the comment on the Meta forums, and fans have been critical of Meta’s approach the communication with users, noting that users were forced to dig through Twitter replies and Meta Chat threads to find any information.