The best PSVR2 headphones in 2023: Wired, wireless & more

The PSVR 2 only comes with simple in-ear headphones for you to pop into your ears, so here are our top recommendations for the best virtual reality experience.

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 is finally in our hands. The headset, which costs $549, comes with some quite simple in-ear headphones. While passable, they can easily be surpassed by many other options out there on the market.

That’s where we come in, as the PSVR 2’s lack of good headphones is a prime opportunity to recommend you some ourselves. On the headset’s band, there’s an input for using wired earphones or headphones. While the included pair of earbuds will comfortably plug in, we want to add something a little more hearty to the mix.

For this, we’d probably recommend picking up a shorter 3.5mm cable than usual if you decide to go down the route of wired headphones. Having an additional cable just waiting to get tangled around you is never the best idea, especially as the headset is already tied to your PS5 console.

Other than this, let’s dig into the headphones and earphones we’ll be recommending to you.

Best wireless earbuds for the PSVR 2: JBL Quantum TWS

We’re trying to consider reducing the bulk on your head with these options. It’s why we’re going with wireless earbuds first because, at the end of the day, they’re often lighter and much easier to manage than a dedicated pair of headphones clamped around your skull.

While the battery might not last as long as the other options in other categories, these will save your head from the strain of having multiple things on you.

As of right now, there are only two wireless gaming earbuds we’d probably recommend. The first is of course our faithful JBL Quantum TWS, which supports wireless connections for the PS5. The included dongle will assist with providing super low latency between the device and your earbuds, offering great surround sound and noise cancellation features.

JBL’s Quantum TWS is ideal for shorter gaming sessions, but also holds a surprising amount of charge when disconnected from their egg. We’ve accidentally left them out overnight, only to wake up to them still chugging along. If you want to jump back in the game, we often get about an hour to two hours of charge off the back of a short burst charge.

The others would be Razer’s Hammerhead earbuds. The recently released PS5 edition is officially licensed by Sony themselves, with the box making out they’re only for the PS5. However, they offer similar quality and wireless support over a dongle like the JBL Quantum TWS. A major downside is that the dongle doesn’t nestle into the charging egg like JBL’s, so be sure to not lose it.

Best wireless headset for PSVR2: Steelseries Arctis Nova 7P+

A massive issue with the PSVR 2 we’re having is that we can’t really recommend a lot of the headsets we have already. The microphone might not curve properly over the VR headset’s bulk which could lead to it being strained. However, our favorite headset comes with a detachable microphone to give you a clear and uninterrupted view of the front cameras.

The Arctis Nova 7P+ from SteelSeries has seriously impressed us time and time again. It comes with its own wireless dongle, providing you with fantastic 360-spatial audio, and shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to get there either.

Best wired headset for PSVR2: EPOS H6PRO

If you’re after a more wired experience, then look no further than the EPOS H6PRO, which offers fantastic audio, as well as great comfort for those extra-long sessions inside the virtual reality zone.

The microphone is also detachable, so you can easily slip it off and play without it getting in the way.

One thing to point out with these is that you’ll be stretching them a little further than intended. Be sure to adjust the width so that they don’t begin to snap as you stretch them around the band on your head.

