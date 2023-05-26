Google AI search is now being tested by the public

The next iteration of Google’s search engine is being heavily tested behind the scenes, and now the company has opened the doors to everyone with an invite.

Announced at its IO event, Google is starting to ramp up its plans for AI integration into its oldest product, the search engine.

Dubbed “Search Labs”, the generative AI similar to Bard will begin to give you much more detailed answers based on the data in the search engine.

If you want to know more about oranges, it’ll string together answers, effectively summarizing the information from the pages. Below, it’ll give you the results and, hopefully, the source of the information.

Google

On the blog, Google states: “So instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you.”

Currently, it still takes some coaxing to get ChatGPT and Google Bard to give you sources, while Bing will display them outright. Microsoft has already integrated its chatbot into the Bing search engine to get off the starting line before Google.

Google also provides three points to take for a spin with the AI-powered search. This includes the summary detailed above, as well as “quick tips” and expanding on the shopping tab with similar integration currently found in the search engine right now.

Once you’ve completed your query, Google will then offer a follow-up prompt to ask, as you dive deeper into the topic.

How to get AI Google search

To get an invite to the Google Search Labs beta, simply sign up and you’ll be alerted when it’s your turn to get in.

However, you will be locked into Chrome, similar to Microsoft Edge and Bing. We tested this out in Arc, another Chromium-based browser, so you can still use it there in theory.