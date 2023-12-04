ExpressVPN arrives on Apple TV & here’s how to install it
ExpressVPN Apple TV
Apple’s tvOS 17 lets you install a VPN application natively on an Apple TV box. Here’s everything you need to know about this and a quick guide to the installation process
One of the biggest highlights of tvOS 17 is that it allows users to install a VPN on the Apple TV. This is why ExpressVPN, one of the most used VPN services, has debuted on Apple’s set-top box.
Apart from ExpressVPN, many service providers like VPNify, X-VPN, IPVanish, PureVPN, hide.me, LeapVPN, US VPN, Anycast, and more are already available on tvOS.
Before you shrug the news off, let us remind you that apart from accessing geo-locked content, a VPN can be beneficial in allowing you to access international content from your favorite streaming service.
This means you can access Netflix or Disney+ movies, shows, or documentaries from the US or UK while sitting in Australia. With the help of a VPN, you can access this content and hide your browsing habits from your ISP.
Remember that your ISP can track your browsing details and may share this personal data with advertisers and government agencies.
ExpressVPN lets you switch anywhere between its servers located in 105 countries across the globe. So, if you have an ExpressVPN subscription, you can change your location virtually between any of these countries on your Apple TV and browse the regional content easily.
How to install ExpressVPN on your Apple TV
Before ExpressVPN was not available natively on tvOS, you were required to get out of your geeky hat and install the VPN services on your router. Thankfully, it’s all straightforward now.
To install ExpressVPN on your TV, follow the below steps.
- Sign up for ExpressVPN service according to your requirements
- Visit the App Store on your Apple TV
- Locate ExpressVPN and download it
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account with your username and password or via QR code
- Connect to any VPN location and stream your favorite shows