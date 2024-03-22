Best Mac VPN for 2024: Free & premium options ranked

There are loads of VPN services out there, with both free and paid options. But if you want the best Mac VPN, we’ve sifted through some of the best.

Not all VPN services are good, and most of them aren’t trustworthy either. Some keep logs of your data, offer slow speeds, and limited server options, while others are too expensive and lack extra features. We tested over 30 VPN services for Mac devices, both free and paid, and have listed the seven best VPNs you should be paying attention to, between both premium and free options.

If you’re not willing to spend money, the best free Mac VPNs are the way to go. If you’re looking for premium features and peace of mind, opt for the paid options, instead.

Article continues after ad

1. NordVPN: The best VPN for Mac overall

NordVPN

Price: $12.99- $15.99 per month

Servers: 6000

Third-party audit: Yes

Streaming capabilities: Yes

NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPN industry for all the right reasons. Dexerto’s Joel Loynds gave NordVPN 8 out of 10 stars in their elaborate review, noting, “It’s the industry standard for a reason, offering excellent privacy options and features.”

Article continues after ad

With over 6,000 servers in a decent 61 countries, NordVPN ensures that you get a speedy server wherever you are. It’s also one of the best VPNs for streaming content. You’ll be able to unblock many Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+, and Amazon Prime locations. The basic plan gets you unlimited VPN and malware protection access. Sign up for the higher tier and you get password manager, data breach scanning, and even encrypted storage.

Article continues after ad

2. Surfshark: The best cheap VPN for Mac

Surfshark

Price: $10.99 per month

Servers: 3200+

Third-party audit: Yes

Streaming capabilities: Yes

Surfshark costs less than our top pick but offers features that are on par with it. Surfshark comes with a solid app that provides an intuitive user experience and offers all the essential features, such as AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, split tunneling, and more.

The VPN service allows you to connect as many devices as you want to one plan. This means you can have one plan for your Mac, but also use the VPN on your iPhone or the best Android phone.

Article continues after ad

3. Mullvad: The most secure VPN for Mac

Mullvad

Price: $5.46 per month

Servers: 637

Third-party audit: Yes

Streaming capabilities: Yes

“You don’t need heavy marketing if your product is strong.” Mullvad proves this fact holds true. You won’t hear much noise about Mullvad on the internet. It won’t really pop up on your social media feeds or while watching YouTube videos. But it’s by far the most secure VPN for Mac or any other device.

Article continues after ad

It goes out of its way to ensure you remain anonymous. For instance, the payment method also involves paying in cash. You will be assigned a random account number. You can write that number on a piece of paper, put it in an envelope with cash, and mail it to the company. So, if you want to remain on the down-low, this might be the best option for you.

4. ExpressVPN: The most accessible Mac VPN

ExpressVPN

Price: $12.95 per month

Servers: 3000+

Third-party audit: Yes

Streaming capabilities: Yes

ExpressVPN is a solid VPN service that gives NordVPN a run for its money. It comes with a wide number of servers and fast speeds. Its apps are easy to use and almost identical across various platforms. You can cover not only your PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android but also your router, Chromebook, Linux PC, Fire TV Stick, and more. It lets you connect up to 8 devices simultaneously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. ProtonVPN: The best free VPN for Mac

ProtonVPN

Price: Free

Servers: 3 on the free plan.

Third-party audit: Yes

Streaming capabilities: Yes

ProtonVPN is the best free VPN we have tested. Not just for Mac but any other device that lets you connect to a VPN. It topped our best VPN for iPhone list and also the best VPN for Android list. ProtonVPN offers unlimited bandwidth without capping the speed. There are no ads on the service and it doesn’t require you to add your card details before signing up.

The speed provided by ProtonVPN is satisfactory. While it may not be the top performer, it is sufficient for most tasks. The VPN service offers access to three complimentary servers and guarantees not to retain any of your online data, including browsing history, IP addresses, and geographic location.

Article continues after ad

6. HotSpot Shield: The fastest free VPN

Hotspot Shield

Price: Free

Servers: 4

Third-party audit: No

Streaming capabilities: No

Free VPNs don’t offer the best speed but HotSpot Shield is an exception. In our testing, it offered a speed comparable to some paid VPNs. Of course, it’s not as fast as NordVPN. But it’s better than any other free VPN app. We were able to play videos without buffering, download files, and do clear video calls.

Article continues after ad

One thing we didn’t like about HotSpot Shield was the abundance of ads. There are so many of them. Want to connect to a server? Watch an ad. Want to use the VPN for more than 15 minutes? Watch an ad. Need more data? More ads. Ads keep the service afloat and free, so we don’t really blame them.

Article continues after ad

You get access to four servers with HotSpot Shield and don’t need to enter any personal details to sign up. We weren’t able to unblock Netflix content from other regions, though.

7. Windscribe: The best free Mac VPN with the most servers

WindScribe

Price: Free

Servers: 11

Third-party audit: No

Streaming capabilities: No

Windscribe’s free VPN will grant you access to multiple servers. It’s one of the best Mac VPNs because you receive premium features and a decent speed. You can also connect to servers in 11 countries, including Canada, the USA, Turkey, Hong Kong, and Germany. However, you only get 10GB of free data per month. It provides access to tools to block malware, ads, trackers, adult sites, gambling sites, and even clickbait articles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What we liked most about Windscribe is its ad-free interface. You’ll find no ads on the app, even if you connect for a long period of time. We weren’t able to unblock streaming content using the service.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.