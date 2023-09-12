What to expect from Apple Event 2023: Phone 15, new Apple Watches, iPads, iOS 17, and more

The Apple fall event is happening later today. Here’s everything we’re expecting Apple might unveil.

Apple is known to host its most crucial launch event during fall every year, and this year, it is no different. The September 12 event, dubbed Wanderlust, will be streamed live, and the company might introduce a host of hardware and software products.

While Apple hasn’t officially revealed the list of products that Tim Cook and his team will unveil, we’re certain that the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 will debut today.

This big Apple event is timed perfectly ahead of the festive season and is closely followed by enthusiasts, fans, and competitors.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 series might look similar to its predecessors and only come with iterative updates. So, let’s quickly look at what Apple is expected to announce during the launch event later today.

iPhone 15

Apple

The iPhone 15 series will be the key announcement from today’s event. The latest iPhones will remind you of the iPhone 14 or 13 but with a generous sprinkling of changes and updates.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to come in four flavors – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While there are rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra, some reports suggest that this could be the Pro Max, simply renamed iPhone 15 Ultra.

The fact that the iPhone 15 might replace the lightning port with a USB-C port is a forced but much-required upgrade. While the two ‘Pro’ phones might get USB-C 3.2, and the base variants might only get USB-C 2.0. Yet, this is a welcome change that all users (and prospective iPhone adopters) should thank the EU regulations for.

Going by other rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with an Action Button, a 120 Hz refresh rate, thinner bezels, and the all-new A17 Bionic Chipset and bumped-up memory. You can expect improved camera specs and a periscopic zoom lens with 10X optical zoom, but only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple

Moreover, regular iPhones are expected to get the Dynamic Island, which was limited to the iPhone 14 Pro last year. All four phones are expected to get faster wireless MagSafe charging, taking them a step closer to a portless iPhone.

Going by the rumors, the iPhone 15 might also get slightly rounded sides instead of the flat ones we saw on last year’s iPhones. Moreover, Apple might also add color-matching braided charging cables in the retail box, while the charging brick might not make a comeback.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Dexerto

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is almost a certainty at today’s Apple event. However, it is also expected to come with iterative updates and might get less stage time. We’ve heard rumors that the new Apple Watch Series 9 might come in a new Pink color variant.

There could be a new S9 chipset at the core, which is expected to improve the performance and tracking capabilities of the new Apple wearables. You can also expect improved battery life.

Apple might also introduce a successor to its rugged Apple Watch Ultra, which debuted last year. The Watch Ultra 2 could sport a faster and more powerful chipset apart from an attractive black color option.

We must wait for the official announcement since the new Apple Watch Series 9 is sparse.

AirPods

Apple

Besides the new iPhones, Apple’s new AirPods are also expected to get a USB-C port. This could be another forced change since Apple is doing away with the lightning port.

That said, apart from a new charging port, the new AirPods might be just AirPods 2 but with USB-C or charging.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple

Apple teased the Vision Pro, its first-ever mixed-reality headset, earlier this year. However, the headset is expected to start retailing later this year.

This headset might get some decent stage time, with Tim Cook and his colleagues offering us a detailed walkthrough of the features of the Spatial Computing headset.

Everything else

Apple might also announce the release dates for the new macOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and the iOS 17 operating system for the iPhones.

We might also see new environment-friendly cases for the iPhones as Apple has reportedly stopped making leather cases.

We might also get to see the new 11th-generation iPads. It has been some time since Apple has upgraded its affordable iPads, and the fall event could be the best time to do so.