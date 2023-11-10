New streaming platform Noice raises $21 million funding ahead of closed beta

Noice, a new streaming platform, which hopes to make a ‘multiplayer game’ out of streaming, has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round.

On the face of it, Noice is just another streaming platform trying to take a slice of the pie still largely dominated by Twitch, while others like YouTube and Kick also gain ground.

What Noice is hoping will set it apart is an extra focus on interaction with viewers, going as far as to suggest this is as much a multiplayer game as a streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

It’s a bold claim, and one that will certainly require some initial capital to have a chance, especially given the trail of previously failed streaming platform attempts from various companies.

Article continues after ad

What is Noice?

“You are a gamer. You love to play games. So why are you just watching livestreams?” Noice asks on their X/Twitter. The idea is that this platform will provide more ‘interactivity’ for viewers.

It’s not exactly clear yet how this will take shape: “Fans join their streams, form teams to co-operate and compete and play alongside the creator,” the explain. But, a closed beta in November 2023 should give us our first glimpse at it in action.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“On Noice you are an active participant on stream: you play a multiplayer game as you watch your favorite creator and show your fandom in a deep metagame.”

Article continues after ad

The exact date for the closed beta has not been confirmed yet either, although for those interested, there is a sign-up option already on the site.

Twitch remains undisputed in terms of total streamers and hours watched, certainly in the western market, although Kick has been making inroads with multiple big names joining the Stake-backed platform.

Article continues after ad

However, to do so, Kick has had to invest heavily – likely running at an operational loss – to attract those big names, and the gambling opportunities (which are now largely banned on Twitch) have been another lucrative attraction for some streamers.

This makes it an increasingly challenging environment for any new streaming platform to get started in, and Noice will certainly need a unique selling point to convince both creators and viewers it’s worth their time.

Article continues after ad