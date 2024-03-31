Where to watch Is It Cake? Season 3

Here is how you can watch Season 3 of the cake-identity guessing game TV show Is It Cake? from all over the world.

When it comes to Is It Cake? the format behind the reality TV show is one of one.

It spotlights contestants who are talented cake designers, with a specific knack for displaying cakes that appear to be something non-edible.

The aim for the bakers is to try and fool the panel of judges, and whoever is crowned the best based on the challenge walks away with $5,000.

If you’ve already binged-watched the first two seasons, you’re in luck because the series is back with its third season.

The third season of Is It Cake? is available to stream on Netflix. The least expensive plan for the streaming service is $6.99 per month with ads, with the most expensive plans costing $22.99 per month without any ads.

But, if you don’t have access to Netflix in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Is It Cake? Season 3:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Netflix.

3. Watch and enjoy!

