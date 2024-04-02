Does Content Warning run on Steam Deck?

Content Warning has landed on Steam, but can you experience the co-op horrors on Steam Deck? We have all you need to know about playing Content Warning on the Valve handheld.

Content Warning is the latest indie game sensation, which puts you and your friends up to the task of becoming viral SpookTube stars. In this brand-new Steam game, you and up to four friends have three days to film as many scary things as possible.

If you survive a run of this horror co-op and manage to make your oxygen and camera battery last, you can return to the surface to upload your spooky footage to SpookTube, and watch your view stack up and the cash roll in.

With all the hilariously horrific antics that can come from this new indie horror and its stylized and low-spec system requirements, Content Warning is an ideal game to pick up and play on the go on the Steam Deck.

Can you play Content Warning on Steam Deck?

Content Warning runs at 60FPS on the Steam Deck, but the game hasn’t officially gone through Valve’s verification process.

Through our testing, Content Warning performs well on the Steam Deck at a steady 60 FPS with no framerate drops. Thanks to its stylized nature, Content Warning runs perfectly well on a technical level. But, you might run into some issues with controlling the game itself.

The only caveat to playing Content Warning on the Steam Deck is the unoptimized controls. Before starting a run, the game requires you to control the menu with the right trackpad. But, it’s not until you enter a game that Content Warning will switch to using the Steam Deck gamepad controls.

Additionally, Content Warning requires a steady WiFi connection on the Steam Deck due to being an online game.

Content Warning only takes up 4GB of install space on your Steam Deck, which is considerably low by today’s standards. However, you could struggle to find room for the horror co-op if you’re sporting an older 64GB model.

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will help ensure you have plenty of storage space for Content Warning and any Steam Deck game you want to play. Especially if you haven’t yet picked up the 1TB Steam Deck OLED or upgraded the SSD.

