Chloe Grace Moretz can’t stop playing Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta received scathing reviews from community members, but CoD has a new “genuine fan” in Chloe Grace Moretz.

The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta concluded on September 26. Labeling the game as polarizing would be an understatement. Dr. Disrespect slammed the game’s “horrific” SBMM, and JGOD claimed the developers “completely lied” about gameplay.

Despite harsh criticism, anticipation for Modern Warfare 2 is off the charts, and Call of Duty historically draws in a wide-ranging player base. Steve Aoki and Pete Davidson appeared in Modern Warfare 2 ads, and Jack Harlow starred in a Warzone ad.

Famous actress Chloe Grace Moretz is the latest celebrity to step forward and share their love of CoD.

Activision The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta ended on September 26.

Chloe Grace Moretz reveals CoD fandom

Known for her role in Kick-Ass and the horror film Let Me In, Moretz is a two-time People’s Choice Award-winning actress.

In her free time, she revealed, “I have been playing this MWII open beta nonstop lol, and I am obsessed; who else is loving it.”

From Nintendo games to GTA Online, or Final Fantasy, Moretz opened up about her passion for gaming on Twitter.

Players suspected Moretz tweeted about the Beta because of an ad, but the actress denied the claims and backed up her initial Tweet.

Moretz shared an image of a leaderboard from one of her games and even said she is considering posting gameplay.

The actress is open to suggestions for games to play while waiting for Modern Warfare 2’s October 28 release date.

Don’t be surprised if you run into Moretz while playing Modern Warfare 2 or any other online video game.