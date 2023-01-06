HTC Vive XR Elite: Where to buy, specs, price & more

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

The HTC Vive XR Elite has been unveiled and is now available for preorder. However, what’s inside and will it be worth it?

Once the virtual reality space king, HTC now sits comfortably amongst the many headsets on sale. The last major headset, Cosmos, didn’t do too much to shake the boat and was ultimately upstaged by longtime partner, Valve, and Meta’s Quest 2.

Though, with a new race to release a ‘pro’ headset, HTC seems to be coming for Meta and the Quest Pro with a vengeance.

What is the Vive XR Elite?

The Vive XR Elite is a new all-in-one headset, sporting a design for maximum flexibility. Even the hot-swappable battery, which can be detached to create a lighter headset, seems to be aiding that goal.

There’s a little confusion about the Elite’s battery life, as the specs say it can last “up to 15 hours”, while others are claiming two hours. We’ll have to wait until it’s in the general public’s hands before we can confirm this.

HTC Without the battery pack.

This battery pack also appears to be housing the USB-C hub needed to connect the Vive XR Elite to the PC, allowing you to game or use VR applications from your more powerful PC. Wi-Fi streaming is also included, using Wi-Fi 6E to apparently allow for seamless streaming.

Inside, the pancake lenses allow those needing glasses to manually adjust the lenses up to six times. This is HTC’s attempt to remove the uncomfortable feeling of a headset over your specs.

HTC

It also appears that HTC has bested the competition in terms of passthrough video. This feature allows users to use a built-in camera to see their surroundings. For the Meta Quest Pro, this means enabling augmented reality for applications, but it has been met with some issues.

From CES, audience members have reported that the passthrough video is genuinely really good. It’s backed by a 16MP color camera, and footage coming out of the tradeshow is impressive.

The HTC Vive XR Elite will be launched in March 2023, with Amazon providing a provisional release date of March 31. However, this could be subject to change, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated when we hear a solid confirmation from HTC themselves.

HTC Vive XR Elite price

The HTC Vive XR Elite will be available for an MSRP of $1,099. This is significantly more expensive than something like a Meta Quest Pro, but the Vive XR Elite is much higher-end by comparison. What you’ll be paying for here is the horsepower under the hood. Though, you will lose out on Meta’s now mature store platform.

Where to buy the HTC Vive XR Elite

The Vive XR Elite is currently up for sale on Amazon and through HTC. It’ll launch in March, with Amazon giving a tentative date of March 31.

You can pre-order the Vive XR Elite for $1,099 below:

Pre-ordering before February 15, 2023 will score you five free games.

HTC will be giving away the following games:

Green Hell VR

Les Mills Bodycombat

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Figmin XR

Glimpse

Included in the box is the detachable battery, as well as:

Battery cradle

Controller (L)

Controller (R)

Lanyards x 2

Microfiber Pouch

Top Strap

Type-C to Type-C Cable

Type-A to Type-C Cable x 2

Lens Protection Card

HTC Vive XR Elite specifications

HTC has outfitted the Elite with similar specs to the Meta Quest Pro. However, where it seems to be coming up short is with the gritty aspects. There’s no eye tracking, and full-body tracking doesn’t seem to be included either.

Those that intended to use this as a partial upgrade to their old base station-equipped headset, will be disappointed to hear that it’s not supporting them either.

HTC

It is, however, offering a decent amount of competition with the Meta Quest Pro, which you can see in the comparison below. Unfortunately, until the device actually launches in March, we’re missing a few key elements in terms of performance against Meta’s headset.

Spec Meta Quest Pro HTC Vive XR Elite Optics Pancake lenses Pancake lenses IPD Range 55-75 mm hardware adjustable (manual) 54 to 73mm Display Type 2 x LCD binocular 2 x LCD binocular Resolution 1800×1920 per-eye 1920*1920 pixels per eye (3840*1920 pixels combined) Refresh Rate 90 Hz (72 Hz mode available) 90 Hz Visible FoV 106° horizontal 96° diagonal Up to 110 degrees Weight 722 g with headstrap 625 g Tracking Type 6 DoF Inside-out via 5 integrated cameras 6 DoF Inside-out Tracking via 4 cameras Ports USB Type-C, charging contacts USB-C Wired Video USB Type-C/Oculus Link USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral port Wireless Video WiFi streamingVirtual Desktop, AirLink Streaming over Wi-Fi WiFi WiFi 6E Wi-Fi 6 + 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 GPU Adreno 650 Adreno 650* Memory 12 GB LPDDR5 12GB Storage 256 GB 128GB Battery Life 2 hours 2 or 15 hours, depending on the battery pack* *Unverified

